Love Island: Hang On, Have Paige Thorne And Adam Collard Broken Up Already?

It’s been just three days since Love Island 2022 came to a close and already there are breakup rumours among the contestants. After Paige and Adam left the show last week, fans became concerned as they don’t appear to have spent any time together outside of the villa. Uh oh.

Many have doubted whether Paige and Adam’s relationship would work on the outside (including Paige’s mum) and with Jacques promising to pick her up from the airport with intentions to make her his girlfriend we’ve all been left wondering what’s going on.

Once they’d touched down back in the UK, Adam returned to Newcastle while Paige appeared to stay in London for the Love Island wrap party, which she attended without him. ‘Paige and Adam will break up at the airport. Adios honeybuns,’ predicted one fan on Twitter. ‘They’ll break up in less than three months,’ prophesied another.

It’s clear Paige and Adam will have some hurdles ahead of them as Paige plans to return to Swansea and Adam has made it clear he is making no plans to leave Newcastle. But the pair have told reporters they’ve got plans to visit each other’s home cities and have made future plans for a couple’s holiday and Christmas celebrations. So, maybe we shouldn’t write them off just yet.

While many of the couple’s first pictures on Instagram away from the show were with their respective partners, Paige still hasn’t posted, and Adam shared a topless photo in his hotel bathroom. But in the comments, Adam put the split rumours to bed when a fan asked the question we all wanted answers to: ‘Are you and Paige still together?’

‘I bloody hope so since I’m seeing her tomorrow,’ Adam replied. ‘Course we are, I can’t wait just family comes first.’