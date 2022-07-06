  1. Home
The Love Islanders’ Actual Pre-Loved Outfits Are Now Up For Sale – But You’d Better Be Quick

It's time to bag the outfit that's your type on paper.

Love Island eBay auction
by Marina Avraam |
Posted

This year's Love Island had one agenda - abolish the use of fast fashion as much as possible, and inspire a greener way of shopping. With eBay being Love Island's main fashion partner, we've seen the Islanders wearing a handful of stylish second-hand outfits that we've been trying to get our hands on ever since. Now, in the first-ever auction of its kind, eBay is giving viewers the opportunity to bid on our beloved Islanders' actual outfits with all proceeds from the auction going to charity.

From Indiyah's Poster Girl turquoise dress to Tasha's vintage Champion jacket, you can now add the Islander's pre-loved clothes to your collection. Maybe it was Ekin Su's Herve Leger dress that did it for you, or perhaps it was Paige's corset shirt dress. Whichever it is, you can now bid on over 40 of this season's most-coveted outfits by simply heading to the eBay x Love Island Auction Hub.

Taking part in the auction will also mean shopping some of 2022's greatest trends; just look at the cut-out dresses worn by the likes of Amber and Indiyah, or the rise of androgynous dressing, taking the form of oversized tailored jackets and waistcoats seen all over the villa.

Apart from the ladies' outfits, you'll also be able to snap up some of the Love Island boys' looks, including some of Dami's iconic shirts, and even Luca's favourite bomber jackets.

Speaking on the auction, Jemma Tadd, head of fashion at eBay said: 'We’re thrilled to be giving fans a first-of-its-kind opportunity to shop the actual outfits worn by the Islanders. Since the partnership, it’s been great to see mindsets and conversations around pre-loved fashion shifting and we hope that through this auction,  fans of the show will be inspired to shop and put pre-loved fashion centre stage, just like the islanders.'

So, head on over to the eBay x Love Island Auction Hub to start bidding on your favourite Love Island outfits and take a look at a few of the standout auction items below.

Gallery

eBay x Love Island auction outfits

B The Label Blue Dress
Paige's I AM GIA Crop Top
Tasha's Champion Jacket
Gemma House of CB Gold Sequinned Dress
Amber's White Trouser Suit and Waistcoat
Ekin Su Herve Leger Dress
Leather dress with studs
Paige's Black Sorelle Reversible Dress
Diamante denim jackte
Ekin-Su White Satin Lace Up Dress
Piage's Shirt Dress With Denim Corset Bralet
metallic gold mini skirt
Indiyah's River Island Aqua Blue Crop Top
Amber's Purple Poster Girl Miranda Dress
Antigoni's Calvin Kleins Jeans Cropped Denim Jacket
Gallery

Love Island eBay auction men's outfits

Luca's Palm Angels Sequin Smile Bomber Jacket
Dami's Revere Collar Shirt
Davide's Sandro Shirt
Dami's Jacquemus L'anee 97 La Chemise Shirt
Ikenna's Gold Shirt
