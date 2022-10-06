Love Island: Paige Thorne Deletes All Photos With Adam Collard As Split Rumours Swirl

From almost the moment they stepped out of the villa, rumours were swirling that Paige Thorne and Adam Collard had split up. 'Paige and Adam will break up at the airport. Adios honeybuns,’ theorised a fan on Twitter. ‘They’ll break up in less than three months,’ added another.

Two months after the initial speculation, Paige has added fuel to the breakup fire by deleting all evidence of Adam on Instagram – a tell-tale sign of trouble in paradise. And to add the confusing scenario, she was also spotted getting close with another Islander, Billy Brown, at a party in London last night. What. Is. Going. On?

If you need a little memory refresher, Paige rejected Billy while they were in the villa together to focus on her relationship with Jacques O'Neill before moving on with Adam after the rugby player left the villa. So, could this be opportunity for Billy’s second chance? Paige is yet to comment on the rumours but if Adam really is toast, then who knows what could happen next.

Last month, fans were convinced Adam was cheating on Paige after videos emerged online of him getting chips with another girl after a night out. Since then, reports said the couple were ‘taking a break’ however, Adam’s representative told The Sun: ‘Adam and Paige are currently dating and Adam only has eyes for her,’ while Paige’s reps sad she was ‘upset and humiliated’. Confusing.

Paige hasn’t liked any of Adam’s recent Instagram posts, which social media sleuths have marked as odd if they are still dating. However, the pair do still follow each other on the app. So, at least no one’s resorted to hitting the block button yet…