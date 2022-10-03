Here’s Why Maya Jama Could Save Love Island

by Charlotte Roberts |

Over the weekend, the news broke that Maya Jama is all but confirmed as the new host of Love Island, welcoming a whole new bunch of singletons who will strut their way onto our TV screens - and into our hearts.

The 28-year-old presenter was a firm favourite to take over Laura Whitmore's role as host after she stepped down from the series over the summer, saying she found "certain elements of the show very difficult."

And now it's been reported that Maya is the lucky lady who'll be hosting the hit ITV dating show going forward - with her team "finalising the last few details" before formally announcing her new gig.

With the Winter edition of the show making it's comeback after two years off-air, Maya will be ready to report for love early next year. And the TV star might be exactly what Love Island needs, polishing up what some fans have said was becoming more than just a little dull...

She'll bring the fun

If there's one thing that Maya can bring to the show, it's a whole lot of fun.

Love Island fans have long voiced their opinions about the show becoming "boring and predictable," saying that previous series have lacked the humour it so desperately needs. But with Maya front and centre, that could all change.

The bubbly star is known for her confidence, easily turning any situation into a barrel of laughs. In fact, fans have already taken to Twitter to share how excited they are for the brunette beauty to be the one keeping the singletons in check - with one fan calling the move a "game changer." As Love Island preps for another year of love, Maya might just be bringing with her a whole new audience.

She'll bring the knowledge

Maya is no stranger when it comes to a camera. She's appeared on shows such as MTV's True Love Or True Lies and BBC's Glow Up - and we find ourselves more obsessed with each show she does. Fans know she brings a sense of fun and flintiness with her, which sounds like the perfect addition to the villa.

But Maya also has a fiery side - and we know she'll be putting any bad behaviour back in its place.

She'll bring the style

The only thing we love more than love is a good outfit - and Maya sure does have a lot of them.

The Walk The Line host is no stranger when it comes to serving us absolute looks, which is a big tick when it comes to our Love Island host. From Love Island: Aftersun to shock re-couplings, Maya is the perfect choice to be serving us all the outfit inspo (while we're sat at home watching in our pyjamas, that is)

She's relatable

While Laura Whitmore is happily loved-up with her hubby/ Love Island funny man Ian Stirling, Maya knows all too well about handling heartbreak - something any future islander can expect a lot of. It looks like Maya is back on the market after rumours swirled that she split with her basketball player fiancé Ben Simmons, just eight months after he proposed.

Before then, Maya went through a very public breakup with British rapper Stormzy, after they called an end to their four-year relationship.

So if anyone is equipped to get our future islanders through any Case Amor head turns, it's Miss Maya. In fact, some fans have even called for her ex-flame to make an appearance on the show...