Amazon Alexa Helps Woman Catch Her Cheating Boyfriend

by Grazia |

In a development none of us saw coming, Amazon's Alexa has exposed a woman's cheating boyfriend after storing recordings on the device - proving that Alexa really is always listening.

Jessica Lowman had absolutely no idea that her Alexa was storing voice recordings on the app until she did some digging - and found much more than she bargained for.

Jessica took to TikTok to reveal that she had discovered her partner was seeing another woman behind her back, sharing clips from the bombshell recordings Alexa had saved.

Smart devices work by recording sound once they detect a chosen word, before storing them and leaving key evidence for people like Jessica.

Jessica's video - which has since been made private - shows a screen recording of her Alexa account, where a mysterious woman can be heard shouting at the speaker. The unknown woman is heard saying 'Alexa, what do you do then? Play 'Power Trip' by Miguel,' before Jessica's now ex-boyfriend asks the speaker to adjust the volume.

Jessica captioned the clip: 'So this is how I caught my ex cheating, I didn't even know Alexa stored this shiz.'

Hundreds of stunned women flocked to the comments - and many joked that, clearly, Alexa was clearly a girl's girl.

Someone else added, 'All females running to the Alexa app right now,' while another wrote, 'Girl code, Alexa!'

Others jibed that the video gave them the perfect gift idea - with one woman saying, 'Thank you - now I know to buy him an Alexa for Christmas.'

It turns out that this isn't the first time Alexa has exposed a love rat. Talking about the smart speaker, one person in the post's comments shared, 'That's the exact same way I found out too! Listened in on a full date night.'