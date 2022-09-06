Married At First Sight UK’s Most Explosive Moments

We’re little more than a week into it, but the new series of Married at First Sight UK has already delivered some of the freshest drama.

Viewers have already been low-key stunned by Whitney Hugh’s attitude and Thomas Hartley’s nosey mate, with dating expert Mel Schilling promising this series would be ‘like the last on steroids.

‘It is so much bigger. It's longer, for starters. So there's a longer season, it's 30 episodes, more couples; we have new couples being introduced halfway through. So of course that throws a massive spanner in the works in terms of the group dynamic.

‘You know, the couples are now questioning 'Who am I with? Is there maybe someone better?' All of those doubts and questions start to creep in.’

Following a boozy night on her honeymoon in Jamaica, former Miss Great Britain April was ‘intimate’ with another guest during a game of dares in the jacuzzi, leaving new husband George questioning their marriage from the get-go.

‘I don't know if I feel comfortable doing this,’ he told the camera. ‘It was heart-breaking and a massive kick in the teeth, she’d been intimate with someone else. I’ve been cheated on.’

If that isn’t an omen of an explosive series ahead, we don’t know what is – and it’s got us thinking back over all the most dramatic moments from series past. Think Nikita Jasmine’s dinner party meltdown set the precedent? Think again.

Sure, it might positively pale in comparison to the anxiety-fest of more recent series, but back in 2016 and the second ever UK series, Sara and Adam delivered some very awkward scenes after he went off boozing on his own on the honeymoon, and left Sara to deal with the fall out.

Series three's Wayne wasn't the first would be MAFS star to jilt his new partner at the alter - that would be series one's Sam McDonald, who bizarrely went on to marry the experts match for her Jack Finn-Kelcey, after meeting him post experiment - but it sure was gripping TV.

Jack and Verity certainly didn't get off a flying start to series four in 2019, with Jack's dad calling Verity 'ugly' during the wedding (thankfully not to her face). Unsurprisingly, they separated after the show was finished.

Also from series one, Kate and James's marriage lasted only a few days before he was caught on Tinder, which was quite scandalous at the time (pre Ben Jardin era, of course). Kate also claimed in court documents detailing their divorce that he had 'wilfully refused' to consummate their marriage. Ouch.

Arguably the biggest MAFS UK shocker was when the first couple matched by the experts actually made it work outside the show. Owen Jenkins and Michelle Walder starred on series five - a super small scale production in comparison to the extravaganza that was series six - and, after 18 months together, have just bought a house. They've even got their own Instagram account together.

Ben Jardine certainly earned his stripes as the show's biggest villain after embarking on what seemed like a fairytale romance with his new wife Stephanie Saint Remy. But just weeks after moving in together for the experiment, Steph started feeling uncomfortable about Ben's odd hours, the fact that he wouldn't answer his phone and would stay out all night. It soon transpired that Ben had actually been cheating on her throughout the entire experiment - and had even impregnated another woman during their marriage.

You knew she was coming. Possibly the most notorious single in MAFS UK history (so far ... dun dun dun!), Nikita hit headlines for getting dragged out by security and then kicked off the show altogether after a full scale meltdown at the first dinner party of 2021. 'During filming, a situation escalated off camera and Nikita displayed a level of aggression that was unacceptable and breached our agreed code of conduct on behaviour,' a spokesperson told Grazia at the time. 'As a result, she was asked to leave the experiment. All involved have been offered support and Nikita has since apologised and resolved the situation with those involved.'

Alexis and Jordan dropped out of the experiment, but she later returned with Nikita's jilted husband, Ant Poole. Fast forward to the girls' posh tea party a few weeks later, and the ensuing argument with Megan - who'd stayed on in the experiment with husband Bob Voysey - was certainly NOT the behaviour of polite society.

