MAFS UK: Meet The Cast Of The New Season

Grab your confetti and get the tissues (and popcorn) at the ready because the brand new season of MAFS UK is nearly upon us.

The Channel 4 reality hit will welcome a fresh group of hopeful brides and grooms, all of whom have the same thing in common: they are prepared to take an almighty plunge by getting hitched to a total stranger.

The experiment will be overseen by the returning experts, Melanie Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas, and play out across a record number of episodes - a whopping 36.

But before dramatic dinner parties and anticipated altar meets, Grazia has chosen to speak now and not forever hold our peace, as we bring you the cast of Married at First Sight UK 2023.

MAFS cast 2023 ©Channel 4

Arthur

Age: 34

From: London

Job: Tennis coach

Poland-born Arthur was 16 when his mum and stepfather moved to England. While his parents earned a living, teenager Arthur - who did not speak a word of English - adopted the role of raising his one-year-old brother.

Now, the tennis guru travels across the globe to coach the most talented players. But romantically, the ball is now firmly in Arthur's court as he is ready for a committed and loving relationship, one he's long harboured dreams of having.

'I'm ready to find the love of my life,' he says.

Arthur - MAFS UK 2023 ©Channel 4

Brad

Age: 27

From: Grimsby

Job: Model

As long as he is being his authentic self, Brad is not bothered about what other people think about him. He found success as a model at an early age, but when the party lifestyle left him feeling overwhelmed, he turned to spirituality.

He is known to quickly fall into relationships but firmly believes that you only fall in love three times in your life. So, will it be third time lucky for Brad on MAFS?

He certainly thinks so. 'I trust the experts with all my heart that they have matched me well,' he says.

Brad - MAFS UK 2023 ©Channel 4

Ella

Age: 29

From: Weston-Super-Mare

Job: Clinic consultant

Ella loves love. She has a big heart and a big sense of humour, which are deep-rooted in her relationships with family and friends. This is especially true for the bond she shares with her nan, calling them together a 'dynamic duo'.

The caring clinic consultant can't wait to settle down with the right person and has pinned hopes on the experiment finding her exactly that.

She elaborates, 'This experiment is so much more than just me getting married. I see this as a big deal for someone who has transitioned.'

Ella - MAFS UK 2023 ©Channel 4

Georges

Age: 30

From: Surrey

Job: Sports rehabilitator

Georges' childhood comprised of private and boarding school education, says he isn't afraid of ruffling some feathers.

Georges - who also describes himself as 'weird and wonderful' - is striving for a life of luxury, ideally with a like-minded partner by his side.

'I said to the experts that I will give 120%. I trust them and I’m going to trust the process,' he insists.

Georges - MAFS UK 2023 ©Channel 4

Jay

Age: 31

From: Lancashire

Job: Sales manager

She might have only been single for a few months, but Jay is after the right person to settle down with - preferably a cheeky chappy who can make her laugh, just like she does to others.

Happy-go-lucky Jay is not afraid to take the mickey out of herself and does not get fazed by a great deal, with her positive energy shining through in groups.

'Hopefully, they’ve found someone who is right for me and I do have faith that everything happens for a reason,' she says.

Jay - MAFS UK 2023 ©Channel 4

Laura

Age: 34

From: Hampshire

Job: Finance manager

After her former partner unexpectedly ended their marriage, Laura has a clear vision of what she wants and doesn't want in life.

She enjoys the finer things in life - namely spending weekends in Chelsea and splashing out on designer bags - but has never given up on finding love again and is ready to commit to the experiment.

'I have my fingers firmly crossed for a positive outcome – I don’t want another divorce,' she says.

Laura - MAFS UK 2023 ©Channel 4

Luke

Age: 30

From: Clacton

Job: Sales executive

Luke is known as the 'funny one' round his way and can be relied on to make people laugh. But there is something, more specifically someone, missing from his life.

The salesman has had his fair share of rejection over the years - and is tired of dating apps and the 'messy' love life that has ensued. He hopes the experts can find him a wife who is on the same page as him, especially when it comes to raising a family.

He says, 'I’m really open so I know I can make things work and build, I’m just hoping she has the same attitude.'

Luke - MAFS UK 2023 ©Channel 4

Nathanial

Age: 36

From: Manchester

Job: Events marketing manager

Finding that perfect connection is paramount for Nathanial, who is open-minded and focused when it comes to searching for love.

His career comes with a jet-set lifestyle, which perfectly suits his ample charisma and charm. Putting his future in the hands of the experts is a daunting prospect for him though.

He explains, 'I don’t trust anyone but myself, but I hope they’ve done a good job that’s all I can say.'

Nathanial - MAFS 2023 ©Channel 4

Paul

Age: 26

From: Chesham

Job: Account manager

Paul is not one to sit still. A keen footballer, boxer and gym-goer, the socialite grabs life and adventure by the horns and thrives off an active lifestyle.

Despite his efforts to have a fulfilling relationship, nothing has stuck. But his poor luck hasn't stopped him from seeking long-lasting love and hopes the experiment will see him leaving with a soulmate.

'I hope the experts literally hand-delivered my best friend and life partner,' Paul confesses.

Paul - MAFS UK 2023 ©Channel 4

Peggy

Age: 32

From: Kent

Job: Technology risk partner

Peggy has been slapped with some nicknames over the years - 'Picky Peggy' owing to her approach with men, and 'Peggy in the middle' because of where she lands in the drama.

At 5'10", she is used to turning heads, but not yet the one of her knight in shining armour. So she is hopeful the experiment will lead her to her happy ever after.

'I want that lover and someone who can also be my best friend,' she reveals.

Peggy - MAFS UK 2023 ©Channel 4

Porscha

Age: 36

From: London

Job: Executive assistant

Old school when it comes to romance, loving single mum Porscha has traditional values and holds her Christian faith in high regard.

She is a force to be reckoned with but has a big heart that has endured and exhausted all the options when it comes to finding love. Therefore, the experiment is a fresh opportunity to find her alpha male.

Porscha admits, 'I’m trying not to think too much about the fact that I’m marrying a total stranger because I’ll probably psych myself out.'

Porscha - MAFS UK 2023 ©Channel 4

Rosaline

Age: 28

From: Crewe

Job: Florist

Life isn't always a bed of roses, even if you're a florist like Rosaline. She has been single for half a year after her ex-boyfriend broke up with her, which she explains was a total shock.

Now, Rosaline - who grew up on a working farm surrounded by animals - wants to find her dream man and get the fairytale ending.

Of the opportunity, she confesses, 'I’m excited, but I’m also feeling quite nervous. It doesn’t feel real!'

Rosaline - MAFS UK 2023 ©Channel 4

Shona

Age: 31

From: Nottingham

Job: Performing arts teacher

Unfazed by outside judgement, Shona will not be afraid to mince her words. She describes herself as a free spirit and has recently ventured into spirituality and yoga.

She hopes the experts will be able to shift the narrative away from failed relationships and whirlwind flings - and add a husband to the list of amazing things she has going for her.

'My happily ever after would be for him and I to go through the experiment and really try and grow together,' she explains.

Shona - MAFS UK 2023 ©Channel 4

Tasha

Age: 25

From: Leeds

Job: Childcare assistant

Self-proclaimed 'typical Leeds girl' Tasha is the life and soul of the party, but underneath the sassy exterior is someone who is very caring with a lot of love to give.

She has previously dated men who have wanted to be with her based on looks as opposed to personality, but she now wants to find someone who can go deeper than surface level - who ideally loves children as much as she does.

'I have faith in the experts that I could find the love of my life – the Ant to my Dec!' she enthuses.

Tasha - MAFS UK 2023 ©Channel 4

Terence

Age: 40

From: Reading

Job: Youth worker/DJ

Turning the milestone age of 40 was the moment Terence felt he was ready to find the one - and leave his two-year bachelor lifestyle behind.

The father of three has been described by his nearest and dearest as having a heart of gold and his optimism and vibrancy are clear from his initial feelings about the experiment.

'I’m looking forward to it and I'm excited,' Terence says. 'The only bit I’m worried about is whether she’ll like me.'

Terence - MAFS UK 2023 ©Channel 4

Thomas

Age: 27

From: Wiltshire

Job: Investment communications

Traditional gent Thomas spent his teens in Indonesia with his family, leaving him with a passion for travel and adventure.

With his gift-giving love language, the animal lover wants to spoil his prospective wife, but hopes in return that she will not only accept him, but his feline friends too.

Ready to flourish in marriage, he admits, 'I’m excited to meet this person and see what we could do together.'