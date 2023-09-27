MAFS UK’s Jay Howard: ‘I Don’t Mind Talking About Sex – Everybody Has It!’

For some, talking about intimacy is enough to make the cheeks flush, the heart rate quicken and the palms grow clammy. But for MAFS UK star Jay Howard, talking about sex is totally natural.

The sales manager, 31, was paired with sales executive Luke Worley in the experiment and the pair found they had instant chemistry at the altar.

While Jay jokes to Grazia that she had 'more dignity' than to sleep with him on their wedding night, they did consummate the marriage on their Grenada honeymoon. There were no red faces as they cheekily hinted at the fun under the sheets, with Luke quipping, 'Put it this way, it was like I was at the Grand National. It was a good ride, but I come second.'

And now, Jay reveals how she felt having such conversations caught on camera. She says, 'It didn't make me feel awkward. I mean, sometimes Luke is very outspoken. I'm looking at him thinking, "Shut up!" There's a line and he steps over it every time,' she laughs.

'I don't mind talking about sex because everybody has it. I'm very open, it is what it is. I had a great time.'

It goes without saying that MAFS UK is a unique experiment. As well as the obvious, the process encourages the brides and grooms to become more in tune with themselves and helps reinforce what they expect from a healthy and loving relationship.

For Lancashire native Jay - and several others in the experiment - intimacy is a key component to the progression of a relationship.

She explains, 'If there is no intimacy, then it's just a friendship or companionship. You're not going to be able to grow if you don't have that connection with someone. For me and Luke, it was very natural and we did hit it off straightaway. Intimacy is a big part of a relationship for me and I think it's the same for him.'

Jay was born without part of her left arm and openly admits it doesn't faze her talking about her disability, which she so often does with self-deprecating humour.