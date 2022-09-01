Married At First Sight UK: Was George Right To Be Mad At April Over THAT Kiss?

We are only on week one of Married At First Sight UK and there is already a cheating scandal. This can only be foreshadowing for the explosive series ahead.

Last night it was revealed that former Miss Great Britain, April Branbury was 'intimate' with someone else off camera while holidaying in Jamaica with financial advisor George Roberts, as they celebrated their wedding. It has now been revealed that April actually cheated on George with a guest from the resort they were staying in.

Speaking to the cameras, George emotionally said, 'I woke up this morning numb and cold, we had a lovely evening, I later came back and realised there had been an incident. I don't know if I feel comfortable doing this. It was heartbreaking and a massive kick in the teeth, she’d been intimate with someone else. I’ve been cheated on.' He later stormed out of their hotel room in shock.

April later showed up to George's door, keen to know why her husband had stormed off. After explaining his reasons, April said of her behaviour and promised it 'meant nothing' to her. She explained, 'We were just having fun! Playing dares and stuff.'

Later speaking direct to the cameras, April added, 'I thought most guys would be happy, two girls kissing in a hot tub.' Going on to apologise to her husband, April added, I'm really sorry if it has upset you but I didn’t even think anything of it, it really was nothing, it wasn’t.' George added,' I guess it hurts a bit because I’ve developed feelings for you.'

A TV insider gave some more details on the scandal to Daily Mail Online. They revealed, 'April passionately kissed a woman while on honeymoon with George. He did not expect her to behave in such a way once they had committed to each other and the experiment and for him it was massively disappointing.

They added, 'The trust was instantly broken – George shouldn't have to worry about April kissing anyone else while he's not around.'

George was clearly very upset by her actions - as he should be. To open yourself up to such an overwhelming experience and then to be cheated on shortly after is not fair. Let the record show, kissing (whether it's a 'dare' or not) is definitely cheating. By trying to downplay her actions and saying it was 'nothing,' it feels like April is gaslighting him.