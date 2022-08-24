So Adam Collard Says He Went Back On Love Island For The Money

It’s taken seven years and as many series, but someone has finally said it: Love Island’s first ever returning bombshell Adam Collard has revealed that he went back on the show for the money.

Many had speculated that Adam was approached by producers to establish some kind of ‘redemption arc’ after his appearance on the 2018 series prompted Women’s Aid to issue their first (of many) statements over abuse behaviour shown in the villa.

But even if that was the case, Adam has now conceded that the promise of boosting his number of followers and earnings certainly sweetened the deal, telling YouTube followers, ‘if you have been in the villa for long enough, you know you are going to be pretty set up for life.’

It’s all a bit awkward, considering new girlfriend Paige Thornton had been very adamant she was looking to find love.

‘You are getting a few followers, if you have a business like me it’s going to help amplify that and that put you in a better situation and there’s going to be loads of really good opportunities afterwards. So yes, everyone comes on and says I am here to find love and that, yes you kind of are and obviously that is unreal but nobody is daft.’

‘Everyone has seen Molly-Mae absolutely smash the hell out of life and to be fair she has smashed the hell out of her relationship [ with Tommy Fury ] as well but even if you can get a little piece of that…’.

Given Adam’s recent revelations, his new relationship may have just been a happy secondary consequence of his decision to return, but that hasn’t stopped rumours swirling already that they’re on the brink of a break-up.