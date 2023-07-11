A Look At Sam Prince And Inga Valentiner’s Relationship As Rumours That They’ve Split Circulate

And whilst that would normally be a bad thing, viewers are actually pretty happy about it.

Last series, viewers couldn't help but notice that the normally sweet Inga was following in her boyfriend's footsteps and causing more than her fair share of drama with Julius Cowdrey and his girlfriend Georgia May Salamat. And naturally they weren't afraid to call her out on Twitter.

So maybe Sam Prince and Inga Valentiner's split - if it really has happened - is a good thing. But let's not forget that this isn't the first time the pair have broken up, only to get back together shortly afterwards...

How did Sam Prince and Inga Valentiner meet?

Sam and Inga originally met at Olivia Bentley's birthday party and immediately hit it off. At the time Sam had left Made in Chelsea after appearing in series 13 as Jamie Laing's intern at Candy Kittens, whereas Inga had just started appearing on the show.

As the pair became more serious, producers invited Sam to return and he jumped at the opportunity, so as to spend more time with Inga.

Unfortunately it wasn't meant to be and last year - after six months - the pair split amid rumours that Sam was catching feelings for their fellow MIC co-star Verity Bowditch.

Speaking about that time in an interview with OK! Inga said, 'Sam was very silly and he knows that now. But we’ve sorted all of that out. When Sam and I got back together, we had to shut it down and it had to be put in the past as we wouldn’t have been able to progress as a couple if it wasn’t all ironed out with Verity.'

When did Sam Prince and Inga Valentiner get back together?

All that drama was soon behind the pair though, and fans were shocked to see them back together in the first episode of series 23, but just episodes later, the cracks started appearing and they were over before they'd even restarted.

However, by the end of series 23 - apparently thanks to the work of Maeva D'Ascanio - the pair were back together again and when the cast headed to Bali to film Made in Chelsea, they were inseparable.

Now however, as the pair have unfollowed one another on Instagram, rumours of a split are circulating once again.