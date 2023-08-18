Made In Chelsea: Miles Is Right To Hold Yas Accountable For Dating Sam

In the plot-twist of the year, we have found ourself agreeing with Miles Nazaire. Made In Chelsea Corsica's finale aired last night and the drama only continued. The aftermath of that dramatic dinner party where Yasmine Zweegers and Sam Princeadmitted to kissing continued to rumble on.

During last night's episode, Miles called Yas out for her summer romance with Sam. He relayed to her that the way she went about things was wrong given she is close friend of Inga(who is Sam's recent ex of three-years) and that starting to date him a week after they broke up is morally wrong. The reality star also warned her off of Sam, who has a history of disrespecting women on the show.

Some people on the cast were quite quick to attempt to forgive Yas, but Miles gave her complete honesty and frankly, it was admirable. The bottom line is: meaningful friendship means holding your friends accountable, and telling them in a respectful but honest way is important.

More than that, feedback from a close friend can help you grow, even if it isn’t much fun to receive it. For example, if your best friend tells you that you’ve developed a habit of complaining about the problems in your life during every conversation you have with them, you may feel hurt. But if their honesty forces you to think about how you come across to others, you might make some changes that benefit all your relationships. Friendships aren't always smooth sailing and honesty should be at the core of them - even if delivering the truth causes tension.

Now, I know what you're thinking, 'Can Miles really stand on this moral high horse after his past behaviour with women?' Miles does have a clear pattern of leading women on only to drop them when things get serious - which is also problematic. Yes, he has his faults, but that doesn't automatically cancel out his opinion on this matter. He seems to be the only one of Yas' friends giving her 100% honesty and standing by it.

Viewers also pointed out that this situation actually could be triggering for Miles, considering a similar thing happened to him in his past. If you're an OG Made In Chelsea fan, you'll remember that Miles used to date Maeva D’Ascanio for three-years. However, shortly after they broke up in 2019, Maeva got into a relationship with his former best friend James Taylor. This played out on screen and Miles was very hurt by the shocking revelation.

If you're up to date with the show, you'll know Maeva and James now have a baby and are engaged. Over the years, Miles has struggled with seeing them together. Even after three-years apart, Miles still found it hard knowing Maeva wanted James to propose to her last year. It's clear that this tricky situation and break-up with Maeva deeply affected Miles. From his point of view, we're sure Miles can really empathise with Inga and the heartbreak that is to come from this shocking revelation.

Beyond his own experiences, Miles' accusation toward Sam about being disloyal and lacking empathy for Inga and other previous partners isn't far fetched. Who could forget when Sam cheated on Georgia "Toff" Toffolo in her own bed? And during the dinner party in Corsica, he showed zero remorse towards his girlfriend of three-years. In the last episode, he was galavanting around Corsica with Yas kissing and laughing. There are no signs of respect for the woman he was building a life with, called his soulmate and had even moved into a flat. Sam even told people that he wanted to propose to Inga - and then dropped her a week later for her best friend. If Sam can do that to Inga, what's to say he won't also do the same to Yas? Miles is clearly also looking out for Yas' best interest and knows Sam may not be the best partner for her.