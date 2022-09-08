20 Pictures Of A Young Queen Elizabeth II

As Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Majesty the Queen, it is only right that we take a look back on her extraordinary life.

In her Platninum Jubilee message to the public earlier this year, The Queen said: 'These last seven decades have seen extraordinary progress socially, technologically and culturally that have benefitted us all; and I am confident that the future will offer similar opportunities to us and especially to the younger generations in the United Kingdom and throughout the Commonwealth.

Elizabeth II was never actually meant to be Queen. When she was born on 21 April 1926, she was unlikely to ever rule, as her father was the second son of the monarch. However, when Edward VIII abdicated the throne and her father became King, Princess Elizabeth became the heir presumptive to the British throne.

Whilst on a royal trip to Kenya, King George VI died of lung cancer at 56-years-old on 6 February 1952. At just 25-years-old, the then Princess Elizabeth, took on the huge responsibility of leading the monarchy. Her formal coronation as Queen Elizabeth II took place on 2 June 1953, in Westminster Abbey.

Here we take a look back at the full life of the young Queen Elizabeth...