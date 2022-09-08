  1. Home
Prince Phillip And The Queen’s Love Story: ‘Flirting’, Laughter And ‘A Constant Strength’

As tributes to the Queen are posted online, many are sharing their stories about Prince Phillip's love for The Queen, who he reportedly called Cabbage.

Prince Phillip The Queen marriage love story
by Rhiannon Evans |
Posted

Buckingham Palace have announced that Her Majesty the Queen has died 'peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.' As tributes flood in for the longest reigning monarch in British history, many of the interviews and tributes being paid have one similar theme - the love story between Prince Phillip and the Queen.

The couple were married for 73 years and spoke regularly of each other and their love in public. Here, we take a look back at Prince Phillip and the Queen's long marriage...

How did Prince Philip and the Queen meet?

Prince Phillip and Queen Elizabeth first met when she was a Princess in 1934 at the wedding of Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark and Prince George, the Duke of Kent. Philip was 18, they struck up a correspondence through letters, and according to Elizabeth’s cousin and close friend Margaret Rhodes, the then-Princess was steadfast in her affections, having ‘never looked at anyone else.’

After announcing their engagement on 9th July 1947, the pair were wed at Westminster Abbey on 20th November, in a ceremony that was broadcast to around 200 million people around the world. The then-Princess Elizabeth wore a dress by court couturier Norman Hartnell (paid for – like any other bride – using the ration coupons that were still in use in the aftermath of World War II). Like her future granddaughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, she did her own make-up for the occasion.

Yes. They were third-cousins - they share a great-grandmother in Queen Victoria. Philip was a direct descendant of Princess Alice, the third child of Queen Victoria. Queen Elizabeth is a direct descendant of Queen Victoria's oldest son, who became King Edward VII. That said, they did not grow up in close proximity to each other.

Prince Phillip's adorable nickname for The Queen

Prince Phillip had a nickname for HRH, reportedly, 'cabbage'. Biographer Robert Lacey told The Sunday Times in 2006: 'Yes, I've heard that is how he will sometimes refer to her.'

It's been speculated that the nickname might have originated with the French phrase 'mon petit chou,' which translates to 'my little cabbage,' but also 'my little pastry puff'.

The Crown creator Peter Morgan said: 'I inquired in royal circles and was told on very good authority that that is what the Duke sometimes calls the Queen.'

Prince Phillip and The Queen's best quotes about each other

The couple were long regarded as a vital support for one another.

In a speech to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary back in 1997, the Queen famously referred to Prince Phillip as her ‘strength and stay’ all these years. Fifteen years later, addressing Parliament on the occasion of her Diamond Jubilee, she returned to the same sentiment. ‘During these years as your Queen, the support of my family has, across the generations, been beyond measure,’ she said. ‘Prince Philip is, I believe, well known for declining compliments of any kind. But throughout [my reign] he has been a constant strength and guide.’

Looking at 70 years of marriage in her Christmas speech in 2017, the Queen said: 'Reflecting on these events makes me grateful for the blessings of home and family, and in particular for 70 years of marriage. I don't know that anyone had invented the term platinum for a 70th wedding anniversary when I was born. You weren't expected to be around that long. Even Prince Philip has decided it's time to slow down a little – having, as he economically put it, 'done his bit'. But I know his support and unique sense of humor will remain as strong as ever, as we enjoy spending time this Christmas with our family and look forward to welcoming new members into it next year.'

During a toast to the Queen at a lunch celebrating their golden wedding anniversary, in November 1997, Prince Phillip said of The Queen: 'I think the main lesson we have learnt is that tolerance is the one essential ingredient in any happy marriage... You can take it from me, the Queen has the quality of tolerance in abundance.'

How many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren do The Queen and Prince Philip have?

Four children, eight grandchildren - Mark Phillips, Zara Tindall, William and Harry, Eugenie and Beatrice and Edward's children Louise and James - and ten great-grandchildren.

Prince Harry, Prince William and Princess Eugenie on The Queen and Prince Phillip

Their grand-daughter Princess Eugenie has said: 'Together, they are invincible.'

Prince William said in 2012: 'He makes her laugh because some of the things he says and does and the way he looks at life is obviously slightly different than her, so together they’re a great couple.’

And Prince Harry has said: 'Regardless of whether my grandfather seems to be doing his own thing, sort of wandering off like a fish down the river, the fact that he’s there – personally, I don’t think that she could do it without him, especially when they’re both at this age.'

Carol Vorderman, in paying tribute to Prince Phillip, also shared an anecdote about meeting the couple, and said: 'I went for a private lunch with The Queen at Buckingham Palace quite a few years ago. They were both in their 80s and Prince Philip and she were flirting with each other madly and laughing. Theirs was a love and a marriage of more than 73 years.'

Gallery

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip - Grazia

prince philip queen elizabeth
1 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Waving from Buckingham Palace, July 1947

prince philip elizabeth engagement announcement
2 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

The couple officially announce their engagement at Buckingham Palace, July 1947

prince philip queen elizabeth
3 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

After the engagement announcement, November 1947

prince philip elizabeth engagement announcement
4 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Elizabeth and Philip after announcing their engagement, July 1947

prince philip queen elizabeth
5 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Princess Elizabeth poses with her family and fiancé ahead of her marriage, 1947

prince philip elizabeth engagement announcement
6 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Photographed at Buckingham Palace shortly before their wedding, 1947

prince philip queen elizabeth
7 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Arriving at the Royal Variety Performance, November 1947

prince philip queen elizabeth
8 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Arriving at the Armistice Day service, November 1947

prince philip elizabeth wedding
9 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

The couple were married at Westminster Abbey on 20th November 1947

prince philip elizabeth wedding
10 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Posing for official photos at the Palace after their wedding, November 1947

prince philip queen elizabeth
11 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Waving from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the wedding, November 1947

queen prince philip honeymoon
12 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Honeymooning at Broadlands House, home to Philip's Uncle, November 1947

prince philip queen elizabeth
13 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Playing with a corgi while on honeymoon, November 1947

prince philip queen elizabeth
14 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Admiring wedding photos while honeymooning, November 1947

queen prince philip honeymoon
15 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Enjoying a walk on their honeymoon at Broadlands House in Hampshire, November 1947

queen prince philip honeymoon
16 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Arriving in Malta (where Philip was stationed with the Royal Navy) for the second part of their honeymoon, 1947

prince philip queen elizabeth
17 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Attending a charity ball at the Dorchester Hotel, 1948

prince philip queen elizabeth
18 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

On board the 'Pamir,' March 1948

prince philip queen elizabeth
19 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Prince Philip receives the Freedom of the City of London, 1948

prince philip queen elizabeth
20 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Visiting the Arc de Triomphe, May 1948

prince philip queen elizabeth
21 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Attending the Royal Horse Show at Windsor, May 1949

queen 1949 prince philip
22 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Arriving at the wedding of the Earl of Harewood and Marion Stein, 1949

prince philip queen elizabeth
23 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Posing with newborn Charles, July 1949

Princess Anne christening
24 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

After Princess Anne's christening, 1950

prince philip queen elizabeth
25 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Walking in the grounds of Clarence House, August 1951

queen elizabeth prince philip family portrait
26 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

A family portrait session with the young Prince Charles and Princess Anne at Clarence House, 1951

prince philip queen elizabeth
27 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

A photoshoot with the family, August 1951

prince philip queen elizabeth
28 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Visiting the Festival of Britain, 1951

prince philip queen elizabeth
29 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Royal tour of Quebec, 1951

prince philip queen elizabeth
30 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Enjoying a barn dance in Ottowa, 1951

royal family balmoral
31 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Photographed outside Balmoral, September 1952

Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip coronation
32 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

A candid shot with Princess Anne and Prince Charles, 1951

royal family portrait 1952
33 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Photographed with the children at Balmoral, September 1952

Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip coronation
34 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Leaving Westminster Abbey in an ornate carriage following Elizabeth's coronation, June 1953

Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip coronation
35 of 50

Waving to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following Elizabeth's coronation, June 1953

Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip
36 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Elizabeth poses for official photos with Philip following her coronation

prince philip queen elizabeth
37 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Visiting Northern Ireland on the Coronation Tour, 1953

Queen with camera
38 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Photographing the arrival of an escort ship while en route to Fiji during the Coronation Tour, 1953

prince philip queen elizabeth
39 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Visiting Bermuda, November 1953

queen philip balmoral
40 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Overseeing the children and two ponies in the grounds of Balmoral, August 1955

queen philip balmoral
41 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Playing with corgis in the grounds of Balmoral, August 1955

prince philip queen nigeria
42 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

A trip to Nigeria, 1956

queen official portrait 1958
43 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Posing for photographs at Buckingham Palace, December 1958

official royal portrait 1958
44 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Posing for photographs at Buckingham Palace, December 1958

queen corgis
45 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

The Queen and Prince Philip with corgis at Windsor Castle, 1959

prince philip queen elizabeth john jackie kennedy
46 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

John and Jackie Kennedy visit Buckingham Palace, 1960

queen elizabeth prince philip kennedys
47 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

John and Jackie Kennedy visit Buckingham Palace, 1960

queen elizabeth prince philip
48 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Leaving Manchester by train, May 1961

prince philip queen elizabeth
49 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Presenting Bobby Moore with the World Cup trophy, 1966

prince philip queen elizabeth
50 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Flying back from Yorkshire, filmed for a BBC and ITV documentary

