Prince Phillip And The Queen’s Love Story: ‘Flirting’, Laughter And ‘A Constant Strength’

Buckingham Palace have announced that Her Majesty the Queen has died 'peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.' As tributes flood in for the longest reigning monarch in British history, many of the interviews and tributes being paid have one similar theme - the love story between Prince Phillip and the Queen.
The couple were married for 73 years and spoke regularly of each other and their love in public. Here, we take a look back at Prince Phillip and the Queen's long marriage...
How did Prince Philip and the Queen meet?
Prince Phillip and Queen Elizabeth first met when she was a Princess in 1934 at the wedding of Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark and Prince George, the Duke of Kent. Philip was 18, they struck up a correspondence through letters, and according to Elizabeth’s cousin and close friend Margaret Rhodes, the then-Princess was steadfast in her affections, having ‘never looked at anyone else.’
After announcing their engagement on 9th July 1947, the pair were wed at Westminster Abbey on 20th November, in a ceremony that was broadcast to around 200 million people around the world. The then-Princess Elizabeth wore a dress by court couturier Norman Hartnell (paid for – like any other bride – using the ration coupons that were still in use in the aftermath of World War II). Like her future granddaughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, she did her own make-up for the occasion.
Were Prince Philip and the Queen related?
Yes. They were third-cousins - they share a great-grandmother in Queen Victoria. Philip was a direct descendant of Princess Alice, the third child of Queen Victoria. Queen Elizabeth is a direct descendant of Queen Victoria's oldest son, who became King Edward VII. That said, they did not grow up in close proximity to each other.
Prince Phillip's adorable nickname for The Queen
Prince Phillip had a nickname for HRH, reportedly, 'cabbage'. Biographer Robert Lacey told The Sunday Times in 2006: 'Yes, I've heard that is how he will sometimes refer to her.'
It's been speculated that the nickname might have originated with the French phrase 'mon petit chou,' which translates to 'my little cabbage,' but also 'my little pastry puff'.
The Crown creator Peter Morgan said: 'I inquired in royal circles and was told on very good authority that that is what the Duke sometimes calls the Queen.'
Prince Phillip and The Queen's best quotes about each other
The couple were long regarded as a vital support for one another.
In a speech to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary back in 1997, the Queen famously referred to Prince Phillip as her ‘strength and stay’ all these years. Fifteen years later, addressing Parliament on the occasion of her Diamond Jubilee, she returned to the same sentiment. ‘During these years as your Queen, the support of my family has, across the generations, been beyond measure,’ she said. ‘Prince Philip is, I believe, well known for declining compliments of any kind. But throughout [my reign] he has been a constant strength and guide.’
Looking at 70 years of marriage in her Christmas speech in 2017, the Queen said: 'Reflecting on these events makes me grateful for the blessings of home and family, and in particular for 70 years of marriage. I don't know that anyone had invented the term platinum for a 70th wedding anniversary when I was born. You weren't expected to be around that long. Even Prince Philip has decided it's time to slow down a little – having, as he economically put it, 'done his bit'. But I know his support and unique sense of humor will remain as strong as ever, as we enjoy spending time this Christmas with our family and look forward to welcoming new members into it next year.'
During a toast to the Queen at a lunch celebrating their golden wedding anniversary, in November 1997, Prince Phillip said of The Queen: 'I think the main lesson we have learnt is that tolerance is the one essential ingredient in any happy marriage... You can take it from me, the Queen has the quality of tolerance in abundance.'
How many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren do The Queen and Prince Philip have?
Four children, eight grandchildren - Mark Phillips, Zara Tindall, William and Harry, Eugenie and Beatrice and Edward's children Louise and James - and ten great-grandchildren.
Prince Harry, Prince William and Princess Eugenie on The Queen and Prince Phillip
Their grand-daughter Princess Eugenie has said: 'Together, they are invincible.'
Prince William said in 2012: 'He makes her laugh because some of the things he says and does and the way he looks at life is obviously slightly different than her, so together they’re a great couple.’
And Prince Harry has said: 'Regardless of whether my grandfather seems to be doing his own thing, sort of wandering off like a fish down the river, the fact that he’s there – personally, I don’t think that she could do it without him, especially when they’re both at this age.'
Carol Vorderman, in paying tribute to Prince Phillip, also shared an anecdote about meeting the couple, and said: 'I went for a private lunch with The Queen at Buckingham Palace quite a few years ago. They were both in their 80s and Prince Philip and she were flirting with each other madly and laughing. Theirs was a love and a marriage of more than 73 years.'
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip - Grazia
Waving from Buckingham Palace, July 1947
The couple officially announce their engagement at Buckingham Palace, July 1947
After the engagement announcement, November 1947
Elizabeth and Philip after announcing their engagement, July 1947
Princess Elizabeth poses with her family and fiancé ahead of her marriage, 1947
Photographed at Buckingham Palace shortly before their wedding, 1947
Arriving at the Royal Variety Performance, November 1947
Arriving at the Armistice Day service, November 1947
The couple were married at Westminster Abbey on 20th November 1947
Posing for official photos at the Palace after their wedding, November 1947
Waving from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the wedding, November 1947
Honeymooning at Broadlands House, home to Philip's Uncle, November 1947
Playing with a corgi while on honeymoon, November 1947
Admiring wedding photos while honeymooning, November 1947
Enjoying a walk on their honeymoon at Broadlands House in Hampshire, November 1947
Arriving in Malta (where Philip was stationed with the Royal Navy) for the second part of their honeymoon, 1947
Attending a charity ball at the Dorchester Hotel, 1948
On board the 'Pamir,' March 1948
Prince Philip receives the Freedom of the City of London, 1948
Visiting the Arc de Triomphe, May 1948
Attending the Royal Horse Show at Windsor, May 1949
Arriving at the wedding of the Earl of Harewood and Marion Stein, 1949
Posing with newborn Charles, July 1949
After Princess Anne's christening, 1950
Walking in the grounds of Clarence House, August 1951
A family portrait session with the young Prince Charles and Princess Anne at Clarence House, 1951
A photoshoot with the family, August 1951
Visiting the Festival of Britain, 1951
Royal tour of Quebec, 1951
Enjoying a barn dance in Ottowa, 1951
Photographed outside Balmoral, September 1952
A candid shot with Princess Anne and Prince Charles, 1951
Photographed with the children at Balmoral, September 1952
Leaving Westminster Abbey in an ornate carriage following Elizabeth's coronation, June 1953
Waving to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following Elizabeth's coronation, June 1953
Elizabeth poses for official photos with Philip following her coronation
Visiting Northern Ireland on the Coronation Tour, 1953
Photographing the arrival of an escort ship while en route to Fiji during the Coronation Tour, 1953
Visiting Bermuda, November 1953
Overseeing the children and two ponies in the grounds of Balmoral, August 1955
Playing with corgis in the grounds of Balmoral, August 1955
A trip to Nigeria, 1956
Posing for photographs at Buckingham Palace, December 1958
Posing for photographs at Buckingham Palace, December 1958
The Queen and Prince Philip with corgis at Windsor Castle, 1959
John and Jackie Kennedy visit Buckingham Palace, 1960
John and Jackie Kennedy visit Buckingham Palace, 1960
Leaving Manchester by train, May 1961
Presenting Bobby Moore with the World Cup trophy, 1966
Flying back from Yorkshire, filmed for a BBC and ITV documentary
READ MORE: This Is Why Kate Middleton Takes Her Children's Official Photos
READ MORE: The Prince And The Peacemaker: Inside Harry And Kate's Friendship