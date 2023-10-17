Made In Chelsea: Is It Ever Okay To ‘Disinvite’ Someone From Your Wedding?

Oh, Maeva D’Ascanio, if we can ever rely on a Made In Chelsea cast member to make an already shocking situation even more dramatic, it’s you. The French-born MIC star announced in the most recent episode of the show that she no longer wanted co-star Sam Prince to attend her wedding to James Taylor after his recent behaviour on Made In Chelsea: Corsica.

Cast your minds back to last season, and you’ll remember Sam and Inga Valentiner breaking up having just moved in together (and just days after he had spoken of proposing to her) when the 26-year-old influencer immediately moved on with her friend Yasmine Zweegers – confessing he had been having feelings for her for a while. The two broke the news to Inga during a particularly painful dinner party that saw even Sam’s closest friends turn against him for the unconscionable behaviour.

With this season of Made In Chelsea picking right back up after those dramatic scenes, the fallout of Sam and Inga’s breakup continued after he was accused of calling Inga in the middle of the night despite still dating Yasmine. In a particularly hilarious scene where James and Maeva confronted Sam for his behaviour, Maeva waited until he left the table to confess that she wanted to disinvite Sam from her wedding.

‘This guy is not coming to our wedding, he is not invited because what he did is absolutely awful,’ she tells her soon-to-be husband. ‘He’s not going to drink my f*cking champagne, he’s not going to eat my cake, he’s not coming.’

‘In France it might be different, but in England when you invite someone to a wedding you can’t disinvite them because of their behaviour,’ James says. But as usual, Maeva holds firm, replying ‘When someone does something that awful, yes you do.’

Naturally, she won the battle – and not just because she’s Maeva, but because in this case, she’s absolutely right. Viewers immediately sided with Maeva, commenting on social media to show their support. ‘I agree with her, why would you want that childish behaviour around your family. He's always taking the piss,’ one person said. ‘I love that Maeva has clearly defined boundaries and doesn’t just go along to get along,’ another added.

Of course, it’s a divisive subject – whether or not it’s appropriate to disinvite someone to your wedding. In many circumstances, it could be considered unnecessarily petty or rude, but in this one? Not at all. Maeva will not only be saving Inga from a potentially uncomfortable or heart-breaking situation (by seeing Sam again at their wedding, especially knowing he was thinking of proposing months prior) but also protecting her peace on her wedding day by not having to worry about inevitable drama unfolding – or seeing Sam at all, given she now appears to heavily dislike him.

Had Sam and Inga broken up cordially, perhaps it would be rude to disinvite one party, but when one of them is found to have been having an emotional affair with a friend and callously moved on in front of her eyes? Yes, we can see why Maeva wouldn’t want to co-sign that kind of behaviour by continuing to include Sam in her life and one of the most precious days in it.