Made In Chelsea: Who Is JJ Van Der Vliet?

JJ Van Der Vliet is just the latest proof that Australian men are somehow more attractive than British boys. Seriously, what is it in the water over there? Why do all of the Australian newbies who have joined Made in Chelsea for Made in Chelsea: Sydney look like they’ve just walked off the catwalk?

But whilst his face may be doing all the right things, JJ’s actions have landed him in some serious hot water recently. It turns out that whilst he’s been getting to know Ruby Adler down under (not a euphemism), he’s also been on several dates with another girl as well, leaving Ruby less than impressed.

Here’s everything you need to know about Australian newbie JJ Van Der Vliet.

JJ Van Der Vliet and Ruby Adler ©E4

Who is JJ Van Der Vliet?

Joining Made in Chelsea for the winter spin-off Made in Chelsea: Sydney, we’re crossing our fingers and toes that JJ will also be a key player in Made in Bondi.

What does JJ Van Der Vliet do?

JJ works in tech sales – he’s sure to get on well with fellow techie Reza Amiri-Garroussi.

Where is JJ Van Der Vliet from?

As you can tell by his dulcet tones, JJ is an Aussie – although he was born in the UK and some of his family still live in Fulham (which is right by Chelsea… ish). We’ve really got the feeling that we won’t be leaving JJ in Australia.

How old is JJ Van Der Vliet?

JJ is 30 years old.

How tall is JJ Van Der Vliet?

JJ describes himself as ‘tall, dark and handsome’, but we’re not sure how tall exactly. We’re thinking at least 6ft though.

Who is JJ Van Der Vliet dating?

JJ’s relationship with Ruby Adler is currently playing out on Made in Chelsea: Sydney although in the latest episode, JJ admitted that he wasn’t exclusive with Ruby.

Are JJ Van Der Vliet and Ruby Adler still together?

Ruby didn’t take the news that JJ was seeing other girls very well, but we’re really hoping that this doesn’t mean the end of the road for Ruby and JJ, especially as JJ is the first boy that Ruby has dated since her split from model Nicholas Sinclair.

Does JJ Van Der Vliet have Instagram?

He sure does. You can follow him @jjvandevliet