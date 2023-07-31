The Bookies Have Predicted Their Love Island 2023 Winners

The end of summer Love Island 2023 is nigh, which means we're moments away from finding out our Love Island 2023 winners. This has been one of the best, most entertaining and most dramatic series we've seen in years, and it's all thanks to the islanders.

Now that we're down to our final four couples, it's time for the bookies to have their say. Will Whitney and Lochan remain the public's favourite and win the £50k prize? Could OG couple Ella and Ty pip them to the post? Maybe the first official couple of the series Sammy and Jess will beat them both? Or will the underdogs Molly and Zach triumph in the end? Let's have a look at the odds.

Who do the bookies think will be the Love Island 2023 winners?

Whitney and Lochan

According to William Hill, Lochan Nowacki and Whitney Adebayo are the 4/7 favourites to win Love Island ahead of tonight's final. They therefore have a supposed 63% chance of winning the show, which is unsurprising given that they were voted the public's favourite couple just two weeks ago.

Meanwhile Ladbrokes has the couple down with 4/6 odds and also predict they will win overall. BoyleSports has the couple down with 8/13 odds. So we'd therefore be surprised if this couple finish any worse than second place.

Ella and Tyrique

These two are just behind Whitney and Lochan, with Ladbrokes giving them 2/1 betting odds. The gap has gotten smaller and smaller in the past week, so it's all to play for in tonight's final. William Hill also has their odds at 3/1, so unless something completely unexpected happens, it's likely Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde will make the final two if not win.

The couple's best odds are with Bet365, which has them down as 2/1.

Jess and Sammy

Meanwhile, Sammy Root and Jess Harding have 4/1 odds according to Ladbrokes, but 5/1 odds according to William Hill. They weren't thought of as favourites until quite recently, but they were hot on the heels of Ella and Ty ever since they became official and could easily place in the top two in tonight's final.

Molly and Zachariah

Things aren't looking so good for Molly Marsh and Zach Noble, who currently have 18/1 odds according to Ladbrokes. These two are predicted to finish in fourth place across the board, but it's never wise to write anyone off – especially when their fate is in the hand's of a public vote.

The pair went from 25/1 in midweek to 20/1 with 10Bet, after Zach told Molly he loved her on their final date.

How can I vote in the Love Island final?