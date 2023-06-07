Love Island: Viewers Are Not Happy About Tyrique Hyde’s Sexist Commentary

Love Island is back for it's tenth season and fans of the ITV2 dating show are already calling it the best season yet. But during last night's episode Islander Tyrique Hydemade quite a stir. During the first challenges of the series where secrets about the Islanders were revealed, Tyrique said that he had slept with over 100 women. This admission did surprise his fellow Islanders, but the sexist commentary that followed is what has annoyed viewers.

'This boy has stopped keeping track of his body count once it hit 100,' Molly read out during the challenge. When it was revealed to be Tyrique, he tried to explain, 'Yeah, obviously, it's not a flex. But I've been single my whole life, so...I'm used to just pulling and shagging.'

At one point, it was also revealed that IslanderCatherine Agbajekissed five guys in one night. 'When I was younger, I think I must have had my first proper night out, and I got my first kiss that night I think... and then I just got wild,' Catherine explained after it was revealed to be her 'secret'.

During boys chat Tyrique then went on to compare his behaviour to Catherine's saying, 'I was kind of surprised at Catherine, she kissed five boys in one night, fair enough. No one said nothing about that, but when my body count is 100, it's a problem.' The boys joked, '95 off isn't it,' as Tyrique continued, 'Well kissing five boys in one night and over 100 in my lifetime, bearing in mind I've been single...'

Many viewers were surprised by his sexist commentary and took to social media to share their dismay. One viewer wrote, 'No way did he compare a girl kissing 5 people in one night to a guy having a body count of 100? The Misogyny is real.' Another said, 'I can’t believe Tyrique really thought he did something by comparing his 100 body count with Catherine’s 5 kisses - such Destiny Childish behaviour.' Whilst this fan perfectly described why this behaviour is wrong writing, 'Honestly this is the PERFECT example of women being called sluts for doing a CRUMB of what men get away with.'

This type of misogynistic commentary which stems from 'lad culture' does tend to rule Love Island - but that is because it also rules our society. Over the years men from past series like Jordan Hames and Marcell Sommerville have revealed similar behaviour and it's been applauded or laughed off by the other men in the villa. It seems the 'boys will be boys' trope - where this kind of behaviour is excused - will only continue this season. We must also examine Tyrique's language here. Admitting that all he knows is 'pulling and shagging' shows his total disrespect for women. Women are not objects only used for men's sexual desires.