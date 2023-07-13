Love Island: How Does Tyrique Know The New Bombshell Ella Barnes?

Last night's episode ofLove Islandwas a dramatic one. OG Islander Catherine Agbajeand her partner Elom Ahlijah were sensationally dumped from the Island in the most brutal way. After receiving a shocking text about the public voting them as the least compatible couple, the pair were told to pack their bags and leave the villa immediately. They didn't even get a dramatic firepit moment!

However, the twists didn't stop there; two new bombshells will join the villa tonight - and it seems one of them already knows another Islander. Enter: Ella Barnes and Josh Brocklebank.

After their debut on screen, Love Island introduced the pair on socials. The show's official account made a sneaky admission about Ella, revealing she and OG IslanderTyrique Hydealready knew each other. 'Bombshell alert,' they wrote. 'Confidence, spice, and everything nice, Ella B is ready to turn some heads. Tyrique, this is a face you're sure to recognise... #LoveIsland'

The dancer also said in her interview, 'I have a feeling I could make a few boys’ heads turn, especially Tyrique because we have history.' She added, 'I’m open to getting to know all the boys. At the moment, everyone is happy in their couples but I plan on going in there to shake things up.' She also teased that she would still go for Tyrique despite his coupling with Ella Thomas.

Of course, fans of the show immediately started speculating about their link. One look at Ella's Instagram and you can quickly see that they already follow each other. Another quick swoop through Ella's posts and Tyrique's username can be spotted liking and interacting with almost every post. So, it's clear she's not just an acquaintance.

ITV have released some juicy details from tonight's episode and it appears Tyrique and Ella know each other very intimately. 'Catching up with her new fellow bombshell Josh, Ella B debriefs on her history with Tyrique. She says, 'Yeah, we’ve chatted, we’ve kissed. I saw him quite recently…I know he’s fully closed off with her but they’ve had a few bumps in the road but with me it’ll be an easy ride….me and him have history. I feel like if there is any one person to turn his head it’ll be me.'

With no time to waste Ella B is quick to pull Tyrique for a chat. Ella starts by saying, 'What’s been going on…maybe it’ll be the battle of the Ellas' With a cheeky grin on his face, Tyrique responds, 'Is that what you want, yeah?' Ella B says, 'Listen, you know I fancy you and I know we get on. And I know you know we get on and I know you fancy me too…It’s mad, I literally saw you a couple months ago, kissing my face.'

Tyrique's bother Mekhi actually took to TikTok to speak about their link after a barrage of questions. One fan wrote, 'Ty has history with the new bombshell Ella? Was it a relationship of a situationship?' Mekhi replied, 'I've heard people saying that's Tyrique's ex, she's not his ex - Ty's never been in a relationship before.' Adding, I actually don't know how they know each other.'

We think Ella and Tyrique have had enough drama in the villa - isn't it time to let them be happy?