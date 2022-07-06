The Men On Love Island Need To Stop Talking About Tests – They’ve Already Failed



With so much talk of tests, you could be mistaken for thinking the Love Island contestants are at school. And with make or break Casa Amor currently on our screens, the Islanders might as well be at an exam centre taking their A-Levels.

It seems like every other word which leaves the lips of Dami Hope, Andrew Le Page and Jacques O’Neill is about how they’re 'testing' their relationships in the main villa. ‘Tests’ - for the Love Island boys - is getting to know another woman, and probably kissing her, just to see if you still fancy the girl they're already coupled up with. With the original girls away, they’re on a lads holiday gone wild, all encouraging each other to have their heads turned.

And by taking part in the 'tests' - the ones that they won’t shut up about - they’ve proved that they’ve already failed. The test is being in the villa with bombshells, and seeing whether you’ll decide to stay loyal or not. As 2019 winner Amber Gill succinctly tweeted: ‘Why do boys never understand the test. The test isn't to snog someone else.’ And as Chloe Burrows told Toby Amorolan when his head was being turned every five seconds: ‘It’s not a test for me, it’s a test for you.’

I can’t believe we’re all on Luca Bish’s side, but he’s quite evidently obsessed with Gemma, so he hasn’t strayed like the rest of the boys. He is the only boy in a current couple who would pass.

The harsh reality is, if you really, really like someone, you wouldn’t get to know other people. But Love Island isn’t a show where the men can act how they would on the outside world, dating numerous women, without any of them finding out.