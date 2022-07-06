Love Island: Casa Amor Demonstrates Why The Phrase ‘Boys Holiday’ Is So Terrifying

There are many phrases in life that make your blood run cold and teeth on edge: ‘We need to talk’, ‘are you free for a call’ and the real anxiety inducer: ‘I’ve booked a boys’ holiday’.

In an open and trusting relationship a man going abroad with his friends shouldn’t (in theory) be a problem. Yet, endless women feel sick to their stomachs at the thought of a testosterone-led group jetting off for seven days of sun and sand.

A cursory browse at the ‘boys’ holiday’ topic page on TikTok gives you a sample of the unease. ‘That was scary, my hearts going pitter patter,’ mimes one girl after she receives the dreaded news, while others concoct genius disguises - cabin crew and diving instructors - to sneak their way onto their man’s trip.

Scrolling the comments, many users call the women ‘crazy’ or ‘pathetic’ for struggling with their boyfriend going away with his friends. Yet, is it any wonder, as a nation, we’re crippled with anxiety when scenes like last night’s Love Island treachery are played out on prime-time TV?

As soon as Casa Amor began and six new bombshells entered the main villa, Davide was kissing Molly in Ekin-Su’s bed, Dami ‘opened himself’ up enough to forget all about Indiyah and when Coco asked Andrew ‘what about Tasha?’ before leaning in for a kiss, he replied: ‘Tasha who?’ as the other boys celebrated with elated shrieks at the fire pit below.

‘Boys only get this excited over two things: football and the opportunity to cheat,’ wrote one viewer on Twitter while ex-Islander Chloe Burrows questioned with sincere concern: ‘Can someone tell me if this is how boys’ holidays actually go down??’

‘It is,’ replied one fan. ‘My boyfriend of five years cheated on me on his first lads’ holiday’, while another follower differentiated: ‘Boys holidays yes, men’s’ holidays no - these boys in this villa are acting like children.’

So, what exactly is it about the sea air and sunshine that seems to make committed couples lose their minds and risk everything for a snog with a stranger? According to Match’s dating expert Hayley Quinn, it’s to do with compartmentalising: ‘Holidays remove us from the inhibitions of our everyday life; it’s amazing how with a change of scene we can feel more bold, more confident… and more able to make a move,’ she tells Grazia. ‘People use holidays as an escapism from the pressures of everyday life—including relationships.’

‘Just like in Casa Amor, peer pressure is also a huge factor, with people choosing to cheat to impress their friends - placing maintaining their friendships above their romantic, committed relationships,’ she adds. ‘There can also be an expectation that friends will cover for you and that there will be no chance of bumping into your holiday fling back in the real world, though this has gotten more challenging in the era of social media.’