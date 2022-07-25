It Turns Out Islanders Really Hate Filming Those ‘Mandatory Morning Debriefs’

Is it just us, or do we know more about what goes on behind the scenes of Love Island this year than ever before? From contestants like Coco Lodge sharing ALL the gossip that doesn’t air to Amy Hart’s TikTok series answering viewers biggest questions, it’s becoming a lot clearer what’s orchestrated by producers and what’s not. The most recent bombshell? Those morning debriefs are completely set up for viewers benefit.

You know what we’re talking about, those incredibly forced-looking conversations where the men and women separate into groups then awkwardly go round telling each other whether they kissed in bed? Yeah, those. Tweeting as the show aired this weekend, Jay Younger confirmed what some have suspected for some time, they’re all staged. Or at least, the cast are told to do them by producers. And more than that, they hate filming them as much as we cringe watching them.

‘Hated these mandatory morning debriefs,’ former Islander Jay Younger tweeted while watching the show this weekend. ‘Do the producers actually tell you to go and sit somewhere and say one by one how your life is going?’ a follower asked. To which Jay confirmed, ‘Yes.’

Frankly, we’re not surprised. There’s something about them that never felt right - that whole school register vibe as one person goes round asking each islander to confess what they did in bed. The morning admissions might keep us up to date with bedtime antics and how the Islanders feel about each other, but surely more entertaining conversations would come up if we let them interact more organically. That’s what viewers seem to prefer anyway.