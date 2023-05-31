Love Island: Where Are Kai And Sanam Now?

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan have only been reigning Winter Love Island champs for two months but already they're soon to be a distant Love Island memory as the new series of the reality TV programme starts next week.

And if Google data is anything to go by, not many remember the previous series particularly well, as people are searching for 'who won winter Love Island'. We'll refresh your memory...

Are Kai and Sanam still together?

The couple made history in March when they became the first-ever winnners who came out of Casa Amor. They are very much still together. To celebrate Sanam's 25th birthday earlier this month, Kai shared a carousel of photos of them loving life together, along with the caption, 'Happy birthday to the most amazing, beautiful girl that I have ever met.

'Thank you for being you! I feel so grateful to have you in my life. Can’t wait to celebrate many more birthdays with you.'

The birthday girl replied with the comment, 'You’re so cute. I love you so much.'

Do Kai and Sanam live together?

If they are cohabiting, they haven't made it public knowledge.

Kai is from Manchester, while Sanam's home town is Bedford, meaning there is over 150 miles between them.

But during their victorious Love Island interview, the winners were unanimous in the fact they would 'work towards' living together.

Kai - who works as a PE and science teacher - said, 'I've always said for the right girl and the right relationship you would move anywhere. If you've got a connection with someone and want to spend time with someone wherever they are it's going to feel like home. Living in Bedford is no issue.'

Social worker Sanam echoed, 'I think it's something we both want, so we will work towards it.'

What have Kai and Sanam been up to since Love Island?

Kai's sporting expertise is being put to good use as an England Rugby Touch2Twickenham ambassador.

In a reel shared on Instagram, Kai gave his followers an insight into what his job involves, which so far has included sharing his skills with students.

'I've played since I was 11 years old,' the reality star said to the camera. 'I've had some of my best memories playing rugby. If anybody follows me, they'll know that I was back playing rugby after winning Love Island four days later.'

Meanwhile, Sanam has stuck to her word that she would spoil her mum with some of their £50k cash prize.

In a recent Instagram post, the TV star shared some highlights from their mother-daughter spa break at Champneys.

'Growing up my mum has always worked hard to make sure me and my brother always had everything. As difficult as it could be for her at times, she would always spare whatever cash she had to give us anything we wanted, sweets, toys, clothing, money for school etc.

'Even as a grown woman, my mum continues to look after me, cooks for me, takes me places, gives me numerous lectures on healthy eating etc. Now that I’m older it feels amazing to be able to take her out and treat her. I’m very fortunate to be where I am today and to be able to treat her because of that. It makes me so happy to see her smile and do things that make her happy,' she wrote.

The fan-favourite couple have also been in attendance at a string of high-profile events, such as The Pride of Manchester Awards, which they said was an 'honour' to be invited to.