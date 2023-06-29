Kim Cattrall Finally Speaks Out About Her ‘And Just Like That’ Cameo

It's one of those stories where the hype might just exceed the event itself, but lo and behold, Kim Cattrall is returning for a cameo in the season two finale of And Just Like That. And no one can stop talking about it.

So far, we know the scene is a short phone call between Samantha and Carrie where one of them is in a car, we know Sarah Jessica Parker isn't really allowed to talk about it, and now we finally know what Kim makes of the whole thing.

Speaking on Wednesday's The View, the actor said: 'It's very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, "what can we do?" and I went, "hmmm, let me get creative."

'And one of those things was to get Patricia Field back and I though if I'm gonna come back, I gotta come back with that kind of Samantha style, I gotta push it, and we did!'

Patricia was responsible for several of the boundary-breaking outfits on Sex and the City, but has not been working on And Just Like That due to her commitments on Netflix's Emily in Paris. Despite Kim only returning for one 'cliff-hanger' scene (which she shot without any contact with her co-stars), she's confirmed that Patricia returned to style her and the pair intend to make an impact – as Samantha should!

Even Candace Bushnell, the original author of Sex and the City, has hyped up the scene and said 'I think it's gonna be really good from the clips that I've seen. I'm excited.'

Forget Carrie getting back with Aidan, Samantha Jones might be back for 30 seconds and that's enough of a headline to fuel the entire season's promo material.

And unsurprisingly Kim Cattrall, the beneficiary of 'the most expensive cameo in TV history', is loving every minute of it. Confirming the news last month, she shared a screenshot of the Variety article with the caption 'happy pride'.