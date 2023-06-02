And Just Like That: Everything We Know About Season Two

Clear your diary for Thursday 22 June: And Just Like That season two is fast approaching and we'll be treated to a double bill of episodes one and two the day it drops. Hot off the news that despite the well-documented SJP/Kim Cattrall feud, that the iconic Samantha Jones will be making an appearance in the new season, HBO released the full-length official trailer, giving us much to dissect.

As we eagerly await the big day, here's everything we know about season two...

And Just Like That Season 2 Trailer

What will happen in AJLT season two?

In the finale of AJLT, it looked like Carrie was open to dating again, as she shared a kiss with her podcast producer Franklin (Ivan Hernandez) after earlier sprinkling Big's ashes in Paris. Images from the season two set show Franklin is still on the scene, but whether a relationship with Carrie has blossomed is unclear.

But the BIG news is that Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) is officially returning, after the red herring that he would be in season one of AJLT. The pictures from set make it look like Carrie and Aidan are getting pretty cosy - could this be the second chance romance we never saw coming?

We might also get more actual sex in season two, in a statement reported by Variety, showrunner Michael Patrick King said: 'I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors. The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just like That … our Sex life is back.'

Is Kim Cattrall in the new season of And Just Like That?

Yes! Against all odds and despite all rumours, it's been confirmed that Kim Cattrall, who plays missing fourth member of the group Samantha Jones, will be returning in season two of And Just Like That. But don't get too excited as she's reportedly only featuring in one scene in the season finale. Apparently, it's going to be a phone call between her and Carrie so Kim and SJP won't even have to film in the same location.

It's billed to be one of the most expensive cameos in TV history. Kim confirmed the news herself by sharing a screenshot of the Variety article on her Instagram page with the caption, 'happy pride'. Iconic already.

Who's in the AJLT season two cast?

Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) will both be returning, of course, and Carrie's new BFF, the magnificent Seema (Sharita Choudhury) looks like she will play an even bigger role in season two, given how much she's been spotted on set.

Nicole Ari Parker returns as Charlotte's super stylish friend Lisa Todd Wexley, as will Karen Pittman as Miranda's professor pal Dr Nya Wallace. Carrie's neighbour Lisette (Katerina Tannenbaum) has also been spied shooting scenes with SJP, so she'll be back too. We will also get more scene-styling moments with Anthony Marentino (Mario Cantone), who is now divorced and single after Stanford (the late Willie Garson) left him to move to Japan.

Perhaps the most controversial character from SATC universe - Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) will also be returning in season two.

Speaking to Variety, Sara Ramírez, who plays Che, says that season two will pick up three weeks after the AJLT finale, which saw a lovestruck, newly queer-identifying Miranda head for Los Angeles with Che.

When is AJLT season two on TV?

Season two will premiere 22 June exclusively on Sky Comedy and streaming service NOW with a double bill. The remaining nine episodes will air weekly after that.

How can I watch And Just Like That in the UK?

UK fans can watch the show the same day it comes out in the US on Sky Comedy, NOW and Amazon Prime Video. The first two episodes arrive on 22 June so make sure your evenings are free!