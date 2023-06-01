Here’s The Story Behind Kim Cattrall And Sarah Jessica Parker’s Feud

And Just Like That... returns this month and we couldn't be more excited. Why? Because it's been confirmed that our favourite Sex And The City star is finally returning to the franchise week. That's right, Kim Cattrall, AKA Samantha Jones. noopener noreferrer} is back! According to Variety, the actor will make a cameo in the new series, providing just the right amount of hope that we'll eventually get her back for good.

The news of Cattrall's return has sparked questions though, namely, why wasn't she in And Just Like That in the first place? Well, it can probably be guessed why: Kim's very public, messy feud with Sarah Jessica Parker (aka Carrie Bradshaw), which has been rumbling on for years.

Mr Big - aka Chris Noth - even waded in on the debacle in 2021, and it might not shock you that he sided with his on-screen partner, Carrie. 'I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable,' he said, speaking to the Guardian. Noth added, ‘I just don’t like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she’s a target and people can be nasty. I feel very protective of her and I was not happy about that. That’s all I’ll say about that.’

But what did happen? Why did the actresses fall out so massively? For those who have forgotten, it's certainly a long story.

Here's why Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall fell out:

Following the series end in 2004, there had long been reports that Kim, 65, SJP, 56, Kristin Davis, 56, and Cynthia Nixon, 55, weren't exactly best of friends. In a 2017 New York Post article, titled 'Inside the mean-girl culture that destroyed SATC', it notes that SJP and Cynthia quickly became friends as they knew each other before their time on the show as young Broadway actresses, and they then included Kristin in their group. However, Cattrall was left feeling even more isolated when series creator and producer Darren Star left, who was replaced by SJP's friend Michael Patrick King.

Four years after the series finished, a report in the Telegraph stated that Parker and Cattrall fell out over money when SJP was given an executive producer title in the second season, which increased her salary to $300,000. Upon finding this out, Kim apparently tried to negotiate for a higher salary - but this didn’t go down well, as apparently the other lead actresses ‘wouldn’t even sit with [ Cattrall ] at meal times.’ This same report also looked back at the time in 2004, when Cattrall didn't sit with the other actresses at the Emmys - to which she said: 'Are we the best of friends? No. We're professional actresses. We have our own separate lives.'

Ouch. It didn't get any better on the set of the first Sex And The City movie - as a 2009 article in New York magazine said Parker and Cattrall were no longer speaking. However, both of them later said in separate interviews that a feud didn't exist, and people simply didn't want to believe they got on.

Fast forward a few years, and it was reported that Kim was the reason the third SATC movie was stalled. According to the Daily Mail, she wanted Warner Bros to produce other movies she had in development or she wouldn't sign up for the project. Kim denied this, but in an episode of Piers Morgan's Life Stories that year, she confirmed that she had no interest in ever returning to the franchise. She told Piers: 'We've never been friends - we've been colleagues. And in some ways that's a very healthy place to be, as you have a clear line between your professional life, and your personal, too.' Then, Kim said she thought SJP could have been kinder to her, adding: 'I really think [ SJP ] could have been nicer.'

Why wasn't Kim Cattrall in And Just Like That?

A year later in 2018, and their feud was left in no doubt. Following reports Kim's brother had died, SJP shared her condolences with her former castmate in an Instagram comment. This did not go down well with Kim, who responded in a separate post: 'Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now,' she wrote. ‘Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already). You are not my family. You are not my friend.'

After losing her brother, Kim acknowledged that her perspective on life had shifted - giving a clue as to why she was no longer interested in partaking in SATC franchises. 'The tragedies in my life continue to shape me,' she told The Guardian. 'Now I don’t want to be in a situation for even an hour where I’m not enjoying myself. I want to choose who I spend time with personally and professionally. It’s my life. I lost my dad seven years ago, to Alzheimer’s, and Mum has just turned 90. I’ve become aware there’s only so much time left.'

Kim is also said to have been disappointed with writers initial plans for Samantha's storyline in the second film and the planned third - the plot was said to have Brady, Miranda's 14-year-old son, sext Samantha - and even suggested Samantha as a character should simply be recast. But who would ever be able to take Samantha's place? Honey, don't be ridiculous.

30 Things You Didn't Know About Sex And The City - Grazia 2 of 30 Slide 2 of 31 Getty 31 Things You Didn't Know About Sex And The City The tutu that Carrie wears in the opening credits cost $5 from a showroom bargain bin. It's now framed and hangs in Michael Patrick King's office. 31 Things You Didn't Know About Sex And The City - Grazia Even if she was filmed from the waist up, Kim Cattrall – who played Samantha – insisted she wore heels as she said it made her feel more like her character. 31 Things You Didn't Know About Sex And The City - Grazia MISTAKE ALERT! In the opening credits, the bus that goes past Carrie with her picture on it is full of people in the first shot, then totally empty once it splashes her. 31 Things You Didn't Know About Sex And The City - Grazia Sarah Jessica Parker was the only one of the four ladies to have a nudity clause in her contract stating she would never appear naked. 31 Things You Didn't Know About Sex And The City - Grazia Mr Big's second wife, Natasha, always wore white because her character was meant to be 'vanilla'. 31 Things You Didn't Know About Sex And The City - Grazia Remember that politician Carrie dates in Season 3? He only went on to play ROGER STERLING in Mad Men. 31 Things You Didn't Know About Sex And The City - Grazia Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda, didn't have pierced ears. All her earrings were clip-ons. 31 Things You Didn't Know About Sex And The City - Grazia When Trey (Kyle MacLachlan) proposed to Charlotte (Kristen Davis) outside Tiffanys, it wasn't the real Tiffanys. The store wouldn't let them film for security reasons, so the set designers had to design a fake Tiffanys window. A Tiffanys employer still okayed it though. 31 Things You Didn't Know About Sex And The City - Grazia No outfit was ever repeated twice – except Carrie's fur coat in the final scene of the last series where she's on the phone to 'John'. 31 Things You Didn't Know About Sex And The City - Grazia When Miranda's cat steals Brady's umbilical cord (hard to forget that bit) the 'umbilical cord' was actually some beef jerky tied to a piece of string. 31 Things You Didn't Know About Sex And The City - Grazia The scene where Carrie and Miranda ate a cupcake outside Magnolia bakery was credited for the global boom in cupcakes sales which followed. Yes, GLOBAL. The shop also later had to hire bouncers to control the crowds. 31 Things You Didn't Know About Sex And The City - Grazia Why was Mr Big called Mr Big? Sex and the City author Candice Bushnell told New York Magazine in 2004, 'He was one of those New York guys with a big personality — you just notice him as soon as he walks in the room.' She also said, 'I called him Mr. Big because he was like a big man on campus.' 31 Things You Didn't Know About Sex And The City - Grazia Carrie's iconic nameplate necklace came from costume designer, Patricia Field's, East Village shop – often frequented by students. 'That name necklace was something that black kids, Puerto Rican kids, borough kids, ethnic kids had been wearing forever, that was just a statement,' she said. She had one made up especially for Carrie. 31 Things You Didn't Know About Sex And The City - Grazia Jennifer Aniston's ex-husband, Justin Theroux, appeared twice in SATC. First as Jared, Stanford's pal in Season One's The Monogamists, who Carrie flirts with at New York Magazine's '30 coolest people under 30' party. Second, as writer Vaughn Wysel in Shortcomings, who has a very close and open family, the mother of which Carrie felt was the person she ultimately had to break up with when the relationship with Vaughn collapsed. Getty 31 Things You Didn't Know About Sex And The City - Grazia Who was Mr Big supposedly based on? Publishing executive Ron Galotti, former publisher of GQ and Talk. Wanna see a pic of him? Ok... Getty 31 Things You Didn't Know About Sex And The City - Grazia Mr Big was originally described by Carrie as 'the next Donald Trump'... What a relief she was wrong. 31 Things You Didn't Know About Sex And The City - Grazia The first dog to play Aidan's pooch, Pete, was afraid of actor John Corbett. It loved SJP though. In the end, they had to find another dog for the role. 31 Things You Didn't Know About Sex And The City - Grazia When Carrie falls into the Central Park pond to avoid a kiss from Big, Sarah Jessica Parker cut her foot on the bottom and had to have a tetanus shot straight after, even though the pool was dredged prior to filming. Luckily the scene was filmed in one take – but still... WHAT a palaver! 31 Things You Didn't Know About Sex And The City - Grazia Sarah Jessica Parker was once set-up on a date with Willie Garson. 31 Things You Didn't Know About Sex And The City - Grazia Season 5 was created to be shorter than the other series' because Sarah Jessica Parker was pregnant. 31 Things You Didn't Know About Sex And The City - Grazia Carrie never calls Mr Big 'Big' to his face – only behind his back. In fact, she doesn't call him anything at all in the ENTIRE series. It's only in Sex and the City: The Movie that she refers to him by his real name, 'John'... and that's just the once when she gets home and asks where he is. 31 Things You Didn't Know About Sex And The City - Grazia The four girls' family are rarely mentioned because the show's creators didn't want family issues to detract from the friendships and characters. 31 Things You Didn't Know About Sex And The City - Grazia When Carrie goes to LA to talk about a film version of her book and ends up having that #awkward chat with Matthew McConaughey about his take on the 'Mr Big character', Matthew wasn't the first actor approached for the cameo. Originally it was Alec Baldwin, who turned it down. As did George Clooney and Warren Beatty. Getty 31 Things You Didn't Know About Sex And The City - Grazia Candice Bushnell only made $60,000 from selling the rights to her bestselling book Sex and the City. 31 Things You Didn't Know About Sex And The City - Grazia The most expensive dress Carrie wore was the Atelier Versace Couture 'Mille Feuille' gown in the penultimate SATC episode, when she was in Paris awaiting her date with Aleksandr Petrovsky. It cost $80,000. 31 Things You Didn't Know About Sex And The City - Grazia Carrie's apartment – 245 E 73rd Street, between Park and Madison – doesn't exist. It's actual location was 66 Perry Street, between Bleeker and 4th East 73rd street. 31 Things You Didn't Know About Sex And The City - Grazia Kim Cattrall only decided to play Samantha after a friend convinced her. She turned down the role twice. 31 Things You Didn't Know About Sex And The City - Grazia Carrie Bradshaw's apartment was sold in 2012 for $9.65million. In the series she said she paid just $750 per month in rent for it. 31 Things You Didn't Know About Sex And The City - Grazia The book Love Letters Of Great Men from SATC:The Movie didn't exist until after the film, and it only came out because so many people wanted to buy it. 31 Things You Didn't Know About Sex And The City - Grazia When Carrie bumps into Aidan carrying his baby in Season 6, the child was actually Sarah Jessica Parker's. That's why the baby looks so pleased to see her – CUTE! Previous Next