Sarah Jessica Parker Finally Opens Up About Kim Cattrall Feud

For long-time fans of Sex and The City, it’s no secret that co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall are nowhere near as close as their onscreen characters after their very public feud...

Which is exactly why fans were shocked to learn Kim would be reprising the role of Samantha Jones in season 2 of And Just Like That (_despite the release of her upcoming ‘rival’ show Glamorous_ - which drops the same day AJLT premieres). And now, Sarah Jessica Parker has finally addressed her co-star's cameo.

Breaking her silence on the return of Samantha, Carrie Bradshaw actress Sarah said ‘We’ve been really thoughtful about the ways in which we’ve approached characters that hadn’t been around, the ways we have invited actors back. It’s been really fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic, but I think more than that, it’s been a lot of joy.’

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall.

But after fans speculated that there could be a rekindled friendship on the cards, Kristin Davis – who stars as Charlotte Goldenblatt – was left to bring home some hard truths.

‘We just thought it would be fun for fans to have a little bit of Samantha because we know that they miss her and she’s a great character,’ she explained, adding ‘I don’t know that we’re even trying for closure at this point, or resolution.’

‘I think we just thought here is our character who’s been gone. Maybe hopes have been lifted, possibly higher than that. And that was not our intention. So I hope people aren’t disappointed.’

It’s not only the two actresses who have weighed in on Kim‘s return. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Cynthia Nixon – who plays as Miranda Hobbs – opened up about the uncomfortable atmosphere on-set whilst starring alongside Kim.

She said, ‘It makes an enormous difference that you’re not walking around on eggshells with someone who’s unhappy for reasons that are hard to even understand.’

L-R: Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Kim will return to the SATC universe, with Samantha being spotted talking to Carrie over the phone in an upcoming episode. But despite sharing the same screen, it was reported that there was no crossover between the ladies – with co-star and Harry Goldenblatt actor Evan Handler recently alleging that Kim filmed her part “in a garage” without interacting with any of the cast.

The feud between the stars has long rumbled on, first kicking off after the series ended in 2004. It was reported that the four main stars were never really close, with a ‘mean girl culture’ slowly taking over the set.

But in 2018, a public post left little doubt in fan’s minds of what went on behind the scenes. Following reports that Kim’s brother had died, SJP shared her condolences with her castmate – with Kim responding ‘Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already.) You are no my family. You are not my friend.’