It’s Official, Kim Cattrall Is Returning To Sex And The City!

by Charley Ross |

For years, we couldn’t help but wonder, will Kim Cattrall ever rejoin the Sex and the City world? Finally, we’ve been given the answer we want. According to Variety, the Samantha Jones actor will make a cameo a few episodes into season two of Sex and the City reboot,And Just Like That. She won’t be joining the girls for Cosmopolitans, though.

We’re set to see her as part of a phone call between Samantha and Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw – Samantha now lives in London – after the two characters spoke over text in the first season and talked about meeting up to reconcile.

While the second season airs from 22 June, Kim's appearance won't reportedly be until an episode aired in August, so we have a while to wait. Variety also reported that, according to sources, Kim completed her dialogue in New York back in March, without interacting with the series’ stars – such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon – or show runner Michael Patrick King.

Even more interestingly, the original Sex and the City stylist Patricia Field made a return to the franchise to, but only so she could work with Kim. Obsessed.

Kim Cattrall didn’t return for season one of And Just Like That, with rumours swirling that it was due to an ongoing notorious feud between herself and Sarah Jessica Parker.

‘It was a blessing in so many ways but after the second movie I’d had enough,’ she told the Guardian in 2019. ‘I couldn’t understand why they wouldn’t just replace me with another actress instead of wasting time bullying. No means no.’

But now, she’s back. Fans have taken to Twitter to praise the actor’s way of returning to the SATC universe completely on her terms.

One tweeted: ‘So basically Kim Cattrall has been holding off all these years so she could shoot for one day, not see any of these bitches & get a GIANT BAG Well played. Samantha would be proud.’

Screenshotting the reports that she didn’t interact with the rest of her cast during her tine on set, another added: ’the thing i love most about kim cattrall is that she's a full time hater’.

Others are completely obsessed with Kim’s ability to bring Patricia Field back on set to work with her alone – Patricia didn’t work on season one, allegedly due to a clash with her work on Emily In Paris.

‘The best part of the Kim Cattrall guest-appearance story is Pat Field coming out of the woodwork to dress her and only her,’ one tweeted. While another posted: ‘Patricia Field coming back to the SATC universe * just * to dress Kim Cattrall is so iconic. Not everyone has that kind of power…’.