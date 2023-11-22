I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here: How Much Are The Cast Getting Paid?

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is back on our screens as ten new celebrities face their fears and enter the Australian jungle. This year's contestants run the full gamut of reality stars, presenters, former pop stars, TV maitre d's, YouTubers and former UKIP MPs.

We know they're going to embarrass themselves, it's likely they will argue over beans and rice portions and – if we vote for them – they're going to take part in some disgusting and terrifying challenges too. But, why are they doing it? What could there possibly be to gain? These people can probably afford their Christmas shopping already. The answer is a big fat pay cheque.

How much is Nigel Farage getting paid for I'm A Celebrity?

Despite huge backlash for the decision to cast him on the show – with many people suspecting that it is part of his long-term strategy for the Reform UK Party – Nigel Farage is the highest paid celebrity to ever be cast on the show. He is allegedly set to receive a whopping £1.5 million for his time. No, we're not joking.

How much is Grace Dent getting paid for I'm A Celebrity?

Guardian restaurant critic, podcaster and MasterChef star Grace Dent is also one of the highest paid celebrities to star on this series of the show. She is reportedly being paid £100,000 for her time in the jungle.

How much is Josie Gibson getting paid for I'm A Celebrity?

Coming in at joint second place (financially) is This Morning presenter Josie Gibson, who is also set to receive £100,000 for her stint on I'm A Celeb. And that's on top of her alleged net worth of £800,000 already, so she's doing pretty well for herself.

Marvin Humes, Danielle Harold, Nigel Farage, Nick Pickard, Nella Rose, Josie Gibson, Jamie Lynn Spears, Fred Sirieix, Grace Dent and Sam Thompson – the stars of this year's <em>I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here</em>. (Photo: ITV)

How much is Sam Thompson getting paid for I'm A Celebrity?

It's not been confirmed exactly how much Sam Thompson is being paid for his stint on the reality show, but according to The Sun he has a net worth of around £1 million. The Made in Chelsea star's girlfriend Zara McDermott recently took part on Strictly Come Dancing and earned £25,000 for her appearance (apparently they all earn the same).

Whether Sam is bringing home more than that for his I'm A Celeb appearance is unclear, but the couple run a well-oiled content machine and are likely to benefit regardless.

How much is Nella Rose getting paid for I'm A Celebrity?

YouTuber and influencer Nella Rose is the youngest celeb in the jungle this year. While celebrities on the show are usually paid between £30,000 and £600,000 – we suspect Nella might be on the lower end of that scale purely because she's not as widely known.

How much is Fred Sirieix getting paid for I'm A Celebrity?

First Dates restauranteur and star of Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip, Fred Sirieix is another contestant on the show this year. So far, he's made himself at home cooking rice for his campmates. But how much is Fred earning for this appearance?

We're not sure exactly what Fred will be taking home after the show, but let's hope they haven't blown the entire budget on Nigel!

How much is Marvin Humes getting paid for I'm A Celebrity?

JLS star Marvin Humes is worth an estimated £4 million off the back of his career as a pop star, as well as his various presenting jobs. It's likely that Marvin is making a decent sum of money for his appearance on the show too.

How much is Jamie Lynn Spears getting paid for I'm A Celebrity?

It hasn't been confirmed what Jamie Lynn Spears, sister of pop icon Britney, is making for her appearance on I'm A Celeb, but it's such a random move that it's got to be something special. According to reports, Jamie Lynn Spears has a net worth of around $6 million, which is £4.8 million.

So, if that's anything to go by, we're going to guess that she's not flying out to Australia for anything less than £100,000.

How much is Nick Pickard getting paid for I'm A Celebrity?

Hollyoaks legend Nick Pickard is another jungle recruit this series, but what's he getting for it? As the longest serving cast member the soap has ever had, does his stint on the ITV show mean he's ready for something new?

Perhaps, but it's unlikely Nick's fee broke the bank. Whatever it is, it's probably more than we could ever dream of.

How much is Danielle Harold getting paid for I'm A Celebrity?

Similarly to Nick, Danielle Harold is a soap icon and long-serving former EastEnders star. Her I'm A Celeb fee hasn't been confirmed, but again, it's probably more than enough to cover our Christmas shopping bill this year!

How are the celebrities paid on I'm A Celebrity?

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding how and when the celebrities on the ITV show get paid – with rumours flying around that Jamie Lynn Spears wanted to stick it out for three days to ensure she got her fee.

Apparently, the celebrities have to complete a certain number of days in the jungle before they are paid in full. But the exact details of their contracts have not been disclosed.