Wait, Why Does Everybody Think Davide Has Left Love Island?

Davide Sanclimenti has become the unexpected comedian of this year’s Love Island, from iconic one liners (‘you’re as fake as the Louis Vuitton from China’), to permanently wearing his reading glasses under his sunnies (‘high definition’), he’s provided much-needed comic relief from the endless tit-gate drama.

And now, everyone is panicking because there are rumours swirling that Davide has ‘quit’ the villa. ‘If he has left, I will be gutted I really wanted him to win,’ wrote one viewer. ‘Hope this isn’t true. He’s the best in there by far… Absolutely hilarious,’ added anoter.

So, what caused his alleged exit? After he and our favourite chaos queen Ekin-Su got into an argument last night over whether she wanted to pursue the latest bombshell (‘I don’t give a f * * ck about Adam!’ she retorted) there are whispers the Italian stallion packed his suitcase on ‘personal grounds’.

Has Davide quit Love Island?

Worry not, Davide leaving is completely unsubstantiated and - despite being shared over 1,300 times with more than 6,000 viewers commenting - the news has only been reported by the Facebook page Love Island Pet Store: ‘BREAKING NEWS: Davide Sanclimenti has reportedly left the Love Island villa on "personal grounds" and will leave filming immediately,’ they wrote.

Much like when the Queen’s death sent the world into a frenzy when it was reported by Hollywood Unlocked earlier this year, Love Island Pet Store has previously also claimed that Paige quit Love Island a few weeks into the season, too. Evidently, this was not the case.

When Jacques legitimately quit the villa earlier this week, Grazia received an official statement from ITV representatives during the afternoon ahead of the episode. So, will a message ping through later today about Davide saying arrivederci? Our thoughts and prayers are saying no. And of course, if that happens, we'll be letting you know ASAP.