We’ve Found The Exact Sunglasses That All The Love Islanders Are Wearing

With Love Island well underway, we've all been hooked to our TV screens every night at 9pm. From Davide and Ekin-Su's argument to the sparks flying between Indiyah and Dami, we can't get enough of the love. One thing you probably won't have missed if you're watching along is the oversized sunglasses every Islander seems to be wearing. Thankfully, we know exactly where to find them.

Having been announced as the official Love Island eyewear partner for season eight of the ITV2 series, Quay is responsible for all of the excellent sunnies we've seen so far. With 16 main pieces that the Islanders are switching and sharing, the Quay x Love Island campaign is certainly in full swing.

Oversized aviators, chunky frames and gold features are all part of the collection and there are definitely some favourites to note. Gemma's a particular fan of the Quay High Key, whereas the boys like to have their hand at the Quay Nightfall sunglasses.