We’ve Found The Exact Sunglasses That All The Love Islanders Are Wearing

All of the Love Islanders are donning Quay sunglasses this summer and here's where to buy the exact matches.

Quay Love Island Sunglasses Feature - Grazia
by Caitlin Casey |
Posted

With Love Island well underway, we've all been hooked to our TV screens every night at 9pm. From Davide and Ekin-Su's argument to the sparks flying between Indiyah and Dami, we can't get enough of the love. One thing you probably won't have missed if you're watching along is the oversized sunglasses every Islander seems to be wearing. Thankfully, we know exactly where to find them.

Having been announced as the official Love Island eyewear partner for season eight of the ITV2 series, Quay is responsible for all of the excellent sunnies we've seen so far. With 16 main pieces that the Islanders are switching and sharing, the Quay x Love Island campaign is certainly in full swing.

Ikenna and Jacques wearing Quay Sunglasses

Oversized aviators, chunky frames and gold features are all part of the collection and there are definitely some favourites to note. Gemma's a particular fan of the Quay High Key, whereas the boys like to have their hand at the Quay Nightfall sunglasses.

If you want a pair of your own, you won't have to look too far. The collection starts from £39 and there are a variety of styles to choose from, just as seen on the Love Islanders. Take your pick at the selection below.

Gallery

SHOP: The Sunglasses As Seen On The Love Islanders

Davide in Quay Hyped Up
1 of 24
CREDIT: ITV / QUAY

Around the firepit we saw Davide don a cute pair of blue Quay Hyped Up (£39) sunglasses.

Ekin-Su in Quay High Key
2 of 24
CREDIT: ITV / QUAY

On an early date with Jay, we saw Ekin-Su look lavish in a pair of Quay High Key (£49).

Gemma in High Key
3 of 24
CREDIT: ITV / QUAY

Gemma also donned the black Quay High Key (£49) choice in episode three of Love Island.

Paige in Quay High Key
4 of 24
CREDIT: ITV / QUAY

Paige joined the Quay High Key (£49) club with the two-tone fade black pair which you can snap up from Quay right now.

Jacques in High Key
5 of 24
CREDIT: ITV / Quay

Even the boys are getting involved in the High Key (£49) action, with Jacques donning a pair too.

Chyna in High Key
6 of 24
CREDIT: ITV / QUAY

All the Love Islanders are getting their hands on the High Key (£49) pair, just like Chyna.

Paige in Jezabel
7 of 24
CREDIT: ITV / QUAY

Oversized is definitely in on this season of Love Island, with Paige showing off in the purple/black version of Quay Jezabel (£49).

Dami in Quay Secret Set
8 of 24
CREDIT: ITV / Quay

Dami flashed a new pair of sunnies as he gave Jay advice on how to friendzone Chyna. You can grab these as the Quay Secret Set (£49) in Black/Blue.

Danica in On The Fly
9 of 24
CREDIT: ITV / QUAY

In Casa Amor, we saw Danica wear the Quay On The Fly (£39). This option has a black and pink fade if you want to go a bit different.

Tasha in Quay Ever After
10 of 24
CREDIT: ITV / Quay

Tasha laid back on Andrew with a pair of Quay Ever After (£55). Oversized and relaxed, they also come in black and brown.

Indiyah in Ever After, £55
11 of 24
CREDIT: ITV / QUAY

Indiyah's also a fan of the Quay Ever After (£55), wearing these as she weighs up options with Danica in Casa Amor.

Antigoni in Quay Come Thru
12 of 24
CREDIT: ITV / QUAY

On her first day in the villa, Antigoni wowed in a blue matching bikini set and a pair of the Quay Come Thru (£49) in blue. Talk about style coordination.

Gemma in Quay Main Character
13 of 24
CREDIT: ITV / QUAY

Gemma's been spotted in the Quay Main Character (£49) oversized sunglasses, with bronze details and a triangle cutout at the temple.

Tasha in Quay Main Character
14 of 24
CREDIT: ITV / QUAY

Tasha's also a huge fan of Main Character (£49), seen donning the pair in her emotional chat with Luca and Dami.

Paige in Quay Main Character
15 of 24
CREDIT: ITV / QUAY

Paige also joins the Main Character (£49) club, having shown off her style whilst getting to know Jay.

Indiyah in Quay Chain Reaction
16 of 24
CREDIT: ITV / Quay

Indiyah has been wearing the Quay Chain Reaction (£49) pair of sunnies in black since she's been in the villa. Big and chic, these are an easy pair to pop on.

Ekin-Su in Quay Total Vibe
17 of 24
CREDIT: ITV / Quay

Ekin-Su donned a pair of oversized pink sunglasses which can be found as the Quay Total Vibe (£49) choice. Grab them in loads of other colours too.

Remi in Quay Nightfall
18 of 24
CREDIT: ITV / QUAY

Remi's short stunt on the Love Island scene saw him pop on this Quay Nightfall (£39) option in coral with a matte black frame.

Jay in Quay Nightfall
19 of 24
CREDIT: ITV / QUAY

Jay is also a fan of the Quay Nightfall (£59), this option is in polarised black.

Paige in Quay Glow Up,
20 of 24
CREDIT: ITV / QUAY

Paige was seen in the Gold and Tortoise Quay Glow Up (£49) choice of sunglasses, with a Y2K inspired butterfly frame.

Davide in Big Time
21 of 24
CREDIT: ITV / QUAY

In the very second episode of Love Island 2022, Bombshell Davide wore the Quay Big Time (£39) sunglasses, as he made a move on the girls in the villa.

Andrew in Big Time
22 of 24
CREDIT: ITV / QUAY

In the same episode, we saw Andrew chilling in bed in the Quay Big Time (£49), but this time in the rose and blue colour option.

Charlie in Quay Big Time
23 of 24
CREDIT: ITV / QUAY

Charlie also donned a pair of Big Time (£39) from Quay when he first entered the villa. These are in the brown pair.

Amber in On The Fly
24 of 24

Earlier on in the series, Amber scouted these cute Quay On The Fly (£39) sunnies in pink.

