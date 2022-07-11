We’ve Found The Exact Sunglasses That All The Love Islanders Are Wearing

With Love Island well underway, we've all been hooked to our TV screens every night at 9pm. From Davide and Ekin-Su's argument to the sparks flying between Indiyah and Dami, we can't get enough of the love. One thing you probably won't have missed if you're watching along is the oversized sunglasses every Islander seems to be wearing. Thankfully, we know exactly where to find them.
Having been announced as the official Love Island eyewear partner for season eight of the ITV2 series, Quay is responsible for all of the excellent sunnies we've seen so far. With 16 main pieces that the Islanders are switching and sharing, the Quay x Love Island campaign is certainly in full swing.
Oversized aviators, chunky frames and gold features are all part of the collection and there are definitely some favourites to note. Gemma's a particular fan of the Quay High Key, whereas the boys like to have their hand at the Quay Nightfall sunglasses.
If you want a pair of your own, you won't have to look too far. The collection starts from £39 and there are a variety of styles to choose from, just as seen on the Love Islanders. Take your pick at the selection below.
SHOP: The Sunglasses As Seen On The Love Islanders
Around the firepit we saw Davide don a cute pair of blue Quay Hyped Up (£39) sunglasses.
On an early date with Jay, we saw Ekin-Su look lavish in a pair of Quay High Key (£49).
Gemma also donned the black Quay High Key (£49) choice in episode three of Love Island.
Paige joined the Quay High Key (£49) club with the two-tone fade black pair which you can snap up from Quay right now.
Even the boys are getting involved in the High Key (£49) action, with Jacques donning a pair too.
All the Love Islanders are getting their hands on the High Key (£49) pair, just like Chyna.
Oversized is definitely in on this season of Love Island, with Paige showing off in the purple/black version of Quay Jezabel (£49).
Dami flashed a new pair of sunnies as he gave Jay advice on how to friendzone Chyna. You can grab these as the Quay Secret Set (£49) in Black/Blue.
In Casa Amor, we saw Danica wear the Quay On The Fly (£39). This option has a black and pink fade if you want to go a bit different.
Tasha laid back on Andrew with a pair of Quay Ever After (£55). Oversized and relaxed, they also come in black and brown.
Indiyah's also a fan of the Quay Ever After (£55), wearing these as she weighs up options with Danica in Casa Amor.
On her first day in the villa, Antigoni wowed in a blue matching bikini set and a pair of the Quay Come Thru (£49) in blue. Talk about style coordination.
Gemma's been spotted in the Quay Main Character (£49) oversized sunglasses, with bronze details and a triangle cutout at the temple.
Tasha's also a huge fan of Main Character (£49), seen donning the pair in her emotional chat with Luca and Dami.
Paige also joins the Main Character (£49) club, having shown off her style whilst getting to know Jay.
Indiyah has been wearing the Quay Chain Reaction (£49) pair of sunnies in black since she's been in the villa. Big and chic, these are an easy pair to pop on.
Ekin-Su donned a pair of oversized pink sunglasses which can be found as the Quay Total Vibe (£49) choice. Grab them in loads of other colours too.
Remi's short stunt on the Love Island scene saw him pop on this Quay Nightfall (£39) option in coral with a matte black frame.
Jay is also a fan of the Quay Nightfall (£59), this option is in polarised black.
Paige was seen in the Gold and Tortoise Quay Glow Up (£49) choice of sunglasses, with a Y2K inspired butterfly frame.
In the very second episode of Love Island 2022, Bombshell Davide wore the Quay Big Time (£39) sunglasses, as he made a move on the girls in the villa.
In the same episode, we saw Andrew chilling in bed in the Quay Big Time (£49), but this time in the rose and blue colour option.
Charlie also donned a pair of Big Time (£39) from Quay when he first entered the villa. These are in the brown pair.
Earlier on in the series, Amber scouted these cute Quay On The Fly (£39) sunnies in pink.