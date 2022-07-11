‘Tit-Gate’ And The Boundaries Of Acceptable Cheating On Love Island



Friday’s episode of Love Island was one of the most memorable for a reason: tit-gate. In the villa, the contestants have always usually been, erm, discreet about what happens under the covers. In 2019, the euphemisms of choice were all to do with breakfast, and this year, the girls have been chatting about beauty salons, with sexual acts relating to manicures or treatments. Creative. But it’s rare Islanders actually spell out exactly what has happened.

Well, that’s until Casa Amor bombshell Coco Lodge came along. In some of the most cringe-inducing Love Island scenes ever, Andrew Le Page had to sheepishly admit to his original partner Tasha Ghouri that he didn’t just kiss Coco in Casa Amor, like she believed - but that he 'sucked her tit, or whatever', before changing his story to ‘licked her tit, or whatever’. If you haven’t already seen it, the moment of pure cinema is below. If Andrew didn’t tell Tasha, she would have found out about it from some of the other islanders, who were already shocked about the admission when Coco told them.

It’s odd, because the drama has caused such a stir in a way which it’s unlikely to outside of the villa. In the real world, you wouldn’t really imagine someone admitting to cheating, only to then go into detail, such as tit licking. But the Love Island villa does not exist in the real world. And the boundaries with what the islanders are OK with, when it comes to cheating, are truly bizarre and suspended in reality.

For example, if someone kisses another islander in a challenge - nobody really bats an eyelid, and everyone screams ‘but it was just a challenge!’ Kissing someone not in a challenge, while they’re in Casa Amor, is a bit bad, but it’s not sacrilegious.

However, the islanders are obsessed with kissing in bed. To show ‘respect’, we had islanders like Dami say that they would happily kiss someone anywhere but the bedroom, as that feels too intimate.