Love Island: Jacques O’Neill Has Left The Villa

Breaking news: Jacques O’Neill has left the Love Island villa.

It’s fair to say that Love Island’s resident rugby hunk had his feathers certifiably ruffled by the bombshell entrance of controversial Series 4 alum Adam Collard.

Adam landed on the Island with the force of a freak summer storm and immediately started trying to work his charms on Paige, who was hitherto happily-ish coupled with Jacques pre-Casa Amor and was starting to be won over by his gestures post Casa-fallout.

But the shock exit of Jacques – and the lack of a firm steer on why he’s walked out of the villa – will have viewers glued to their TVs come tonight’s 9pm ITV2 special.

A Love Island spokesperson said: ‘Jacques has made the decision to leave the Villa. He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight’s episode. We fully support his decision and look forward to seeing what’s next for Jacques.’

What we do know, at this stage, is that preview show at the end of last night's episode have shown trouble brewing in paradise already.

In a clip of the episode, Jacques was seen going for a chat with Paige after Gemma told him: ‘He [ Adam ] has been proper slagging you off.’

Speaking to Paige in the garden, he said: ‘Has Adam been slagging me off? Who the f * * k is he? He's just another geezer who’s already been on the show. He’s f * * * g nothing mate.’

In last night's episode Paige gushed over Adam's physique, telling him he's the tallest guy in the villa, before declaring in the Beach Hut: ‘He's so fit. No I'm not going to lie, he is very fit.’

By the pool, Adam told her he is boyfriend material, explaining: ‘When I'm with someone, I'm 100% with them, I've never cheated on any ex-girlfriends or anything like that.’

Jacques and Paige seemed to be heading for the final as one of the island's key couples before Casa Amor, when Jacques 'tested' the relationship with bombshell Cheyanne. He ultimately decided to stick with Paige, but after Cheyanne revealed what had happened between them during Casa Amor Paige made it clear she wasn't happy. However, in recent episodes, viewers had watched Paige warming back up to Jacques and even sharing a bed together by the end of last night's episode.