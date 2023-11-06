How Can I Watch Love Island Games From The UK?

Given that two series of Love Island came out this year, it's safe to say fans of the show have had their fill. But the producers had other ideas and decided to send a bunch of all-star contestants to Fiji to compete in a new spin-off called Love Island Games.

Maya Jama hosts Love Island Games where past islanders couple up to compete in a variety of games and challenges with the hope of winning the $100,000 prize. It's a similar concept to the original show – but with more games – and only by winning challenges can the contestants avoid being dumped from the island.

Love Island Games launched on 1 November and features contestants from past series of the UK version, as well as others from around the world. And if you're a die-hard Love Island fan who wants to see their favourite influencers take another shot at finding love, then you're probably wondering where you can watch Love Island Games.

How can I watch Love Island Games in the UK?

Love Island Games airs six days a week on Peacock in the US, although you can stream some Peacock shows via NOW and Sky, Love Island Games is sadly not one of them. However, it is expected that ITV2 and ITVX will be airing Love Island Games at a later date, and we'll keep you updated when there's news.

How can I watch Love Island Games online?

You can't currently stream Love Island Games online in the UK, unless you have a VPN...

Do you need a VPN to watch Love Island Games in the UK?

Yes, if you want to watch Love Island Games, you'd need a VPN to bypass the geo-restrictions

What time is Love Island Games on in the UK?

Love Island Games is broadcast every night (except Saturdays) at 9pm ET time in the US on Peacock but it is not currently being broadcast in the UK.

When is the next episode of Love Island Games on?