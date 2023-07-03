Love Island Series 4: What Are The 2018 Cast Up To Now?

CREDIT: Getty

After leaving the villa, Dani was in demand, landing her own clothing brand with In The Style, appearing on more or less every TV show, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro for Red Nose Day, and releasing her own book.

Following her split from Jack, Dani was accused of 'cheating' with her ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence, after snaps of them kissing emerged. However, the Love Island winner totally denied the rumours. Dani and Sammy went on to welcome their first child - a baby boy called Santiago - in January 2021, before splitting in July 2021 after Sammy was imprisoned for fraud. Dani is now in a relationship with West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen and the pair welcomed twin girls in May 2023.