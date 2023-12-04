Is This The End Of Politicians On I’m A Celebrity?

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has a wealth of politicians on its 23-year roster. This series, it was former UKIP leader Nigel Farage who got the call-up, with ITV bosses reportedly coughing up £1.5 million to secure his place in the line-up.

But the show's veteran presenters Ant and Dec have appeared to make a stand on the future of the recruitment process, making clear they would rather no more Parliament/Down Under crossovers on the popular ITV show.

During an Instagram livestream, the duo were quizzed on whether they would have Prime Minister Rishi Sunak take on the jungle.

Dec replied, 'I think we do a year without any politicians,' to which best friend Ant added, whilst fist-pumping the air, 'Agreed, agreed, agreed.'

Ant and Dec have appeared to make a stand on the future of the recruitment process, making clear they would rather no more Parliament/Down Under crossovers on the popular ITV show (Nigel Farage pictured, 2023.) ©©ITV Plc

The interaction sparked a wider debate with viewers online. Whilst some called for Ant and Dec to 'show their impartiality' - and noted that politicians are recognisable figures for a primetime show - others would prefer to see politics omitted from future series altogether.

'It should be a show for supposed celebrities only,' voiced one fan. 'Many people are turned off by politics. A politician isn't a celebrity, not in the sense they appear in the entertainment industry at least.'

The news follows claims that aides close to Nigel have complained to the broadcaster about his treatment on the show. This includes alleged airtime cutting, breaking an 'indecency' clause by showing him naked and reported plans to release a video in which the former Brexit Party leader makes a racial slur.

The GB News presenter has butted heads with campmates Fred Sirieix and Nella Rose in a series of politically-driven conversations throughout his time in camp.

Dec has called for a year without any politicians, and Ant wholeheartedly agreed. (Pictured May 2023.) ©Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Politicians who have starred on I'm A Celebrity

Robert Kilroy-Silk - 2008

Between 1974 and 1986, Robert served as a Labour MP before briefly joining UKIP in 2004 and heading now dissolved party Veritas in 2005.

He may have been the first politician to star on I'm A Celeb, but he finished in last place.

Brian Paddick - 2008

British life peer Brian was a Liberal Democrat candidate for the London mayor elections of 2008 and 2012.

He did slightly better than his I'm A Celeb 2008 counterpart, finishing in 7th place.

Lembit Öpik - 2010

Lembit lasted just under a fortnight in the jungle and was the third to be voted out.

As well as holding the role of Welsh Liberal Democrats leader between 2001 and 2007, he was an MP for Montgomeryshire between 1997 and 2010.

Nadine Dorries - 2012

Nadine was a Conservative MP for Mid Bedfordshire for almost two decades until this August. She was also the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport between 2021 and 2022.

In 2012, she was the second to leave the jungle.

Matt Hancock finished third on I'm A Celeb last year. ©ITV

Edwina Curry - 2014

Edwina came a respectable fourth place in series 14.

She was the South Derbyshire Conservative MP for 14 years until 1997, and served as a Junior Health Minister for two years during her political career.

Kezia Dugdale - 2017

The former Scottish Labour leader (2015-2017) exited the jungle on day 15 in 10th place.

When Kezia appeared on the show, she was six years into a run as a Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) for the Lothian region. She was in office until 2019.

Stanley Johnson - 2017

Stanley, the father of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left the jungle three days after Kezia.

His career in politics saw him serve as a Member of the European Parliament for Wight and Hampshire East from 1979 until 1984.

Matthew Hancock - 2022

Matt Hancock had his Conservative whip removed when he went on the show in November 2022. He reached the final and came in third place.

Most famously, he held the position of Secretary of State for Health and Social Care between 2018 and 2021 - throughout the peak of the Covid pandemic.