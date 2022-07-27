Love Island: Wait, Does Ekin-Su Know Harry Styles?

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: There’s nothing Ekin-Su can’t do. From winning back Davide, to starring in soap operas and launching a pop career — we’ve learnt to expect the unexpected from our favourite queen of chaos. And now it appears she’s infiltrated the One Direction multiverse too, by rubbing shoulders with the man of the year: Harry Styles.
In a photo now doing the rounds on Tiktok, Instagram, and Reddit, Ekin is standing grinning next to a beanie hat-clad Harry in a crossover we truly didn’t see coming. Internet sleuths appear to have unearthed the photo from Ekin’s old social media uploads, where they also discovered she went to the University of Central Lancashire and loved a night out.
With the pair standing side by side on what seems to be a high street, Ekin and Harry’s meeting looks like more of a chance encounter than an intentional date. But that hasn’t stopped the Ekin hive rising up to celebrate the worlds colliding: ‘So nice of her to pose with a fan,’ joked people in the comment section. ‘Harry’s been blessed,’ added another fan. ‘He doesn’t know how lucky he is.’
Indeed, Styles is in the presence of stardom. And we wouldn’t be surprised if Ekin and Harry bump into each other again someday soon: on a red carpet, at Fashion Week, in LA — for Ekin-Su (the first of this year’s Love Island contestants to reach one million followers) the future is seriously, seriously, bright.
heat Love Island 2022 cast
Paige Thorne was the first Love Island star confirmed for the series. And whoever is running her Instagram revealed [how she managed to keep her Love Island stint a secret](https://heatworld.com/celebrity/news/paige-thorne-love-island/){:target=_blank}.
Dami Hope is also heading into the villa and [his fancy job is basically proof that he's a genius](https://heatworld.com/celebrity/news/dami-hope-love-island/){:target=_blank}.
She's not even stepped into the villa yet but [Indiyah Polack's Instagram](https://heatworld.com/celebrity/news/indiyah-polack-love-island/){:target=_blank} is already #goals.
Love Island fans are already obsessed with how [FIT Liam Llewllyn](https://heatworld.com/celebrity/news/liam-llewellyn-love-island/){:target=_blank} is and same, tbh.
[Davide Sanclimenti is without a doubt one of the best looking Islanders](https://heatworld.com/celebrity/news/davide-sanclimenti-love-island/){:target=_blank} but here's hoping he'll follow in the footsteps as Ovie Soko and not Adam Collard...
Tasha Ghouri is making Love Island history as the first ever deaf contestant. After a little research [we also discovered how you probably already know the star](https://heatworld.com/celebrity/news/tasha-ghouri/){:target=_blank}.
We wonder if [Gemma Owen - aka Michael Owen's daughter](https://heatworld.com/celebrity/news/gemma-owen/){:target=_blank} - will follow in the footsteps as Dani Dyer and Tommy Fury...
As soon as we heard [Ikenna Ekwonna worked at the pharmaceutical vaccine company](https://heatworld.com/celebrity/news/ikenna-ekwonna-love-island/){:target=_blank} during the pandemic, we were obsessed.
[Andrew Le Page ](https://heatworld.com/celebrity/news/andrew-le-page-love-island/){:target=_blank}has described himself as a "good boyfriend". Here's hoping he'll actually find love in the villa then.
[Amber Beckford has said she has "main character energy"](https://heatworld.com/celebrity/news/amber-beckford-love-island/){:target=_blank} and so has the Love Island Instagram page... Can't wait to see her onscreen.
After [Luca Bish](https://heatworld.com/celebrity/news/luca-bish-love-island/){:target=_blank} was asked about meeting potential partners he said, "... I think when you go looking for it, it's not as easy though, it's like you're too desperate for it." Good luck on Love Island luv.