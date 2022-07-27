Love Island: Wait, Does Ekin-Su Know Harry Styles?

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: There’s nothing Ekin-Su can’t do. From winning back Davide, to starring in soap operas and launching a pop career — we’ve learnt to expect the unexpected from our favourite queen of chaos. And now it appears she’s infiltrated the One Direction multiverse too, by rubbing shoulders with the man of the year: Harry Styles.

In a photo now doing the rounds on Tiktok, Instagram, and Reddit, Ekin is standing grinning next to a beanie hat-clad Harry in a crossover we truly didn’t see coming. Internet sleuths appear to have unearthed the photo from Ekin’s old social media uploads, where they also discovered she went to the University of Central Lancashire and loved a night out.

With the pair standing side by side on what seems to be a high street, Ekin and Harry’s meeting looks like more of a chance encounter than an intentional date. But that hasn’t stopped the Ekin hive rising up to celebrate the worlds colliding: ‘So nice of her to pose with a fan,’ joked people in the comment section. ‘Harry’s been blessed,’ added another fan. ‘He doesn’t know how lucky he is.’

Indeed, Styles is in the presence of stardom. And we wouldn’t be surprised if Ekin and Harry bump into each other again someday soon: on a red carpet, at Fashion Week, in LA — for Ekin-Su (the first of this year’s Love Island contestants to reach one million followers) the future is seriously, seriously, bright.