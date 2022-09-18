London Fashion Week: The Moments You Don’t Want To Miss

London Fashion Week kicked off under unprecedented circumstances earlier this week, falling as it does within the national period of mourning for the Queen. But as Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, told Grazia: 'LFW, at its heart, is a business-to-business event. We’re part of the global calendar so it’s not as if we can push it back by a few days. Milan starts immediately afterwards and then many of our designers go and sell their collections in Paris.' She went on to say that, as a platform, LFW is instrumental to small and emerging businesses: 'At LFW, we’re very much known for the creativity of [ our ] independent businesses, who have committed significant spend already.'

So the show went on, albeit with alterations to the schedule to ensure that the tone was in keeping with the national mood - non-core business events were cancelled, as well as all events on Monday, the day of the state funeral - and was marked by touching moments of tribute. At S.S. Daley, each model held a white candle for the finale, while at JW Anderson, the closing look was a neoprene tee with a message of thanks emblazoned on the front.

Creativity - a signature, it has to be said, of LFW - was very much present, seen in the the fantastical inflatables at Harri; the off-kilter denim at Masha Popova; the terrific tulle tiers at Molly Goddard; the paillette-embellished trains at Nensi Dojaka; the sumptuous shades at 16Arlington - and so many other moments. Keep scrolling for our favourites at LFW.