London Fashion Week: The Moments You Don’t Want To Miss

London Fashion Week kicked off under unprecedented circumstances earlier this week, falling as it does within the national period of mourning for the Queen. But as Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, told Grazia: 'LFW, at its heart, is a business-to-business event. We’re part of the global calendar so it’s not as if we can push it back by a few days. Milan starts immediately afterwards and then many of our designers go and sell their collections in Paris.' She went on to say that, as a platform, LFW is instrumental to small and emerging businesses: 'At LFW, we’re very much known for the creativity of [our] independent businesses, who have committed significant spend already.'
So the show went on, albeit with alterations to the schedule to ensure that the tone was in keeping with the national mood - non-core business events were cancelled, as well as all events on Monday, the day of the state funeral - and was marked by touching moments of tribute. At S.S. Daley, each model held a white candle for the finale, while at JW Anderson, the closing look was a neoprene tee with a message of thanks emblazoned on the front.
Creativity - a signature, it has to be said, of LFW - was very much present, seen in the the fantastical inflatables at Harri; the off-kilter denim at Masha Popova; the terrific tulle tiers at Molly Goddard; the paillette-embellished trains at Nensi Dojaka; the sumptuous shades at 16Arlington - and so many other moments. Keep scrolling for our favourites at LFW.
One of the most beautiful fashion week tributes to the Queen - of which there have been many - was this fairy tale cape the colour of a cloudless summer sky, which was worn with a silk headscarf knotted beneath the model's chin. She also walked - or, rather, glided around the catwalk in silence to open the show.
If you invested in a squeeze of lime when it comes to your wardrobe this summer, don't even think about putting it on ice next spring. At Rejina Pyo, whose show was staged above the city's skyline, this shirt dress (which was so much more than just a shirt dress) just gave it the green light for yet another season.
16Arlington's collection, Forget Me Not, featured a dreamily sumptuous colour palette of pearly pinks, purples and yellows - as well as some important notes about next season's skirts. The mini definitely isn't going anywhere if this satin pleated thigh-grazer, seen on Alva Claire, is anything to go by. But also...
Maxi skirts are officially making a comeback - and, worn with a snake-print sweater vest, look all grown up - don't you think?
Emrata - the model-actor-author - is a frequent face on the catwalks of New York, but London? Not so much. Until this season, at least, where she walked in JW Anderson, wearing a very cool pair of spangled jeans, and Nensi Dojaka.
Stars of the small screen have officially taken over the front row. Callum Scott Howells (pictured) and Dan Levy (!) donned their duck-print glad rags for S.S. Daley; Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte, Golda Rosheuvel, took a seat at Huishan Zhang; Sharon Horgan wore periwinkle at Rejina Pyo and stars of His Dark Materials, Sophie Okonedo and Ruth Wilson, hopped on bar stools for JW Anderson.
Molly Goddard's bridalwear offering, as you might imagine, features some swoon-worthy (and supersized) gowns. On yesterday's catwalk, one such dress closed the show, with the designer's signature tulle on terrific form.
The Union Jack dress (2.0) appeared not once but twice at LFW, first at Poster Girl - and then at Dilara Findikoglu (pictured). Blending artisan traditions with punk mentality, her collection, made of silk and upcycled vintage tapestry, was interestingly shown without music. According to the show notes, 'making the audience feel purposely awkward, just as [Findikoglu] did growing up.'
Ukrainian-born Masha Popova made her debut on Saturday. For SS23, her imagined muse was 'driving rapidly at night to forget the woes of the world', which translated to a high-octane take on denim separates; off-kilter and yet grounded. Trippy oil spill-inspired graphics and tyre marks were reverse printed onto T-shirts, while her hero denim pieces were given power shoulders, sculpted hips and strategically-placed slashes.
KNWLS put its uniquely cool spin on two pairs of UGGs - a partnership as part of Fashion East XLNC - for its show on Friday. One was folded down to expose the fleecy lining and pierced with bronze hoops; the other was a pair of heeled (yes, heeled) sheepskin booties that must be the most comfortable shoes to dance in.