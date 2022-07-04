We Need Love Island’s Ekin-Su To Represent The UK At Eurovision

The series is only halfway through, but, already, Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu has established herself worthy of being in the Love Island hall of fame forever. With her chaotic ways, and her enemies to lovers storyline with Davide Sanclimenti, Ekin has managed to win the hearts of the nation. (Or the internet, at the very least.)

Entering the villa as a Turkish soap actress, people have already managed to find clips of BAFTA worthy acting from Ekin in Turkish TV show Kuzey Yildizi. And many have also found clips of her acting in a reality TV pilot, back from her days at University of Central Lancashire, where she took a degree in performing arts. (Back then, Ekin also went by the name Suzie Hazel.)

But now, people are discovering that Ekin had a previous career as a popstar. Honestly, is there anything the woman can’t do?! She’s a quadruple threat: dancer, singer, actress, reality star.

Fans have found a clip of Ekin appearing in 2018 titled Yeniden Başlasın, alongside popstar Seçil Gür. On the catchy track, Ekin goes under the name Su, and a clip on Twitter can see her singing and OTT dancing in the video.

Already, there have been calls for Ekin-Su to appear at Eurovision - either representing Turkey or the UK. (Though, selfishly, we’d want her to represent the UK and win.) As one fan wrote: ‘I need Turkey to return to Eurovision with Ekin representing.’ 2019 winner Amber Gill added: ‘Ekin-su is going get us the Eurovision win!?! Who would have thought #loveisland.’ So, yes, maybe Ekin-Su is going to be our Eurovision saviour? We wouldn’t put anything past her.