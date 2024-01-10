Jacob Elordi And Ayo Edebiri Among Nominees For EE BAFTA Rising Star Award

This year's EE Rising Star Award nominees have been announced ahead of the EE BAFTA Film Awards next month.

The prestigious gong - the only accolade at the BAFTA Film Awards open to a public vote - is now in its 19th year and has previously been awarded to stars such as Emma Mackey, Lashana Lynch and Bukky Bakray.

With the BAFTAs just over a month away, who are those in the running for the Rising Star Award this year?

On television, Phoebe Dynevor, 28, is arguably most renowned for her role as Daphne in the acclaimed period drama Bridgerton.

But last year, she demonstrated her versatility in psychological thriller film Fair Play, which after its premiere at Sundance in early 2023 entered a bidding war securing the film for international release.

Speaking about her Rising Star Award nod, she said, 'Being recognised by the EE BAFTA Film Awards for the EE Rising Star Award is a testament to the hard work of the entire team on Fair Play who brought this film to life. I am truly grateful for this recognition and excited to continue challenging myself with new roles and projects. Thank you to BAFTA and EE for listing me alongside this year's wonderful nominees.'

Phoebe Dynevor ©EE BAFTAs

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri, 28, has already added a Golden Globe Award to her trophy cabinet in early January 2024. She scooped the award for Best Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy, thanks to her performance as chef Sydney Adamu in The Bear.

In August last year, Ayo won praise after starring in satirical teen drama Bottoms, which was billed as an 'instant high school comedy classic that feels both current and nostalgic'.

'It’s wonderful and humbling to receive this nomination,' Ayo said. 'It’s the greatest privilege to tell stories and make people laugh. I know I’m in esteemed company and this means the world.'

Ayo Edebiri ©Emma McIntyre/WireImage

It was Netflix's The Kissing Booth franchise which put Jacob Elordi, 26, on the map, but he has steered clear of the rom-coms since the third film dropped in 2021.

As well as portraying Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla biopic, Jacob has also added award-season contender, psychological thriller, Saltburn to his filmography. 'Everyone loving Jacob Elordi from Saltburn when I’ve been down bad for that man since The Kissing Booth,' wrote one ardent fan.

Of his EE Rising Star nod, Jacob said, 'I am deeply honoured to be recognised by BAFTA and EE with a Rising Star nomination.'

Jacob Elordi ©Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Mia McKenna-Bruce's role in How To Have Sex was recognised at December's British Independent Film Awards, where she won Best Lead Performance. Her portrayal as an inexperienced schoolgirl grappling with issues of consent was well-received by the critics, with one branding the performance 'star-making'.

Mia's first prominent acting gig was as Tee Taylor in Tracy Beaker Returns and The Dumping Ground.

Mia, 26, said about her BAFTA recognition, 'I have always been inspired by the work of those actors recognised in the BAFTA EE Rising Star category. To hear that I now stand amongst the past and present nominees is surreal and a total dream come true. I am so very grateful, thank you to the jury.'

Mia McKenna-Bruce ©EE BAFTA

Sophie Wilde

Sophie Wilde, 26, was at the helm of A24's highest-grossest horror film, Talk to Me in 2022. One reviewer said that the film 'owes much of its potency to Sophie Wilde's continually evolving lead performance'.

Her additional work has spanned different broadcasters and platforms, including BBC (You Don't Know Me), ITV (Tom Jones) and Netflix (Everything Now).

'I am so very excited and grateful to BAFTA and EE for including me in this category and amongst this year’s brilliant nominees,' Sophie said. 'To be recognised, and for Talk To Me, a film we all put so much love and hard work into, is a privilege.'

Sophie Wilde ©EE BAFTA

Voting is now open at ee.co.uk/BAFTA and the winner will be announced at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024. The ceremony will be held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday 18 February and will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK, and on BritBox International in the USA, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, and South Africa, with more international territories to be confirmed.