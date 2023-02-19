BAFTA’s 2023: Emma Mackey Is This Year’s EE Rising Star

British actor Emma Mackey has won this year’s EE Rising Star award, an accolade previously won by the likes of Daniel Kaluuya, Tom Holland and Letitia Wright.
The award was presented to Emma by last year’s EE rising star winner - Lashana Lynch. The No Time To Die star spoke about the importance of the award spotlighting the upcoming new generation of creative talent. She said, ‘This award doesn't just celebrate potential, but it shines a light on the amazing work these incredible nominees are already doing.’
‘Thank you BAFTA. I didn’t prepare anything,’ Emma said in her acceptance speech. ‘To be nominated is such an honour. Thank you to my family; my mum and dad and to all my friends that I love dearly.’ She also shouted out her BFF and fellow nominee Aimee Lou Wood during her speech – waving to her sitting the audience.
Emma is best known for playing Maeve Wiley in the hit Netflix’s Sex Education alongside fellow nominee Aimee Lou Wood. Fans might also recognise Emma from her role of Emily Brontë in Emily – which re-imagines the life of the famous author. The award-winning actress will also be featuring alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Barbie.
The Rising Star award is the only category at the BAFTA’s voted for by the public. The rising star nominee’s included Aimee Lou Wood, Daryl McCormack, Emma Mackey, Naomi Ackie and Sheila Atim - whom you can find out more about here...
Meet the EE Rising Star Award nominees for 2023...
Currently starring in what could be the most iconic role ever, you might recognise Naomi as the actress playing Whitney Houston in the brand new biopic, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody.
The London born star has also landed leading rolls in Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut Pussy Island, as well as played Bonnie in the second series of the hit TV series The End of the F***ing World.
And if you’re partial to a lightsaber or two, you’ll also recognise Naomi from her role as ‘Jannah’ in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
2022’s been quite the year for Sheila, who recently starred in historical epic feature film The Woman King, alongside previous EE Rising Star winners Lashana Lynch and John Boyega.
The actress also made her debut In the Marvel cinematic universe, appearing as Sara in Doctor Strange & The Multiverse of Madness alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen.
And Sheila doesn’t just grapple with the TV screen – in fact, she’s well known on the London theatre scene as an actress, singer, playwright, and composer. Talk about talent!
The actress behind the much-loved Aimee Gibbs, Aimee is best known for her role in the hit television series Sex Education. Starring alongside names such as Ncuti Gatwa and Gillian Anderson, the character of Aimee Gibbs saw Aimee previously win a BAFTA for Best Female Comedy Performance.
Aimee has also had roles in The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Living, and On The Edge: Mincemeat.
Plus, if you’re a fan of some musical theatre, Aimee is about to start her run as Sally Bowles in the Kit Kat Club’s Cabaret.
It’s turning out to be quite the year for the Sex Education cast, as Emma Mackey also finds herself nominated for this year's Rising Star.
Best known for her role as leading lady Maeve Wiley In the hit Netflix TV show alongside fellow nominee Aimee Lou Wood, Emma will be featuring opposite Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Barbie, set to release in July.
Fans might also recognise Emma from her role of Emily Brontë in Emily – which re-imagines the life of the famous author.
Best known for his lead role in British comedy-drama Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Daryl’s performance alongside Emma Thompson saw him garner huge praise from the critics.
Alongside his role as Leo, Daryl’s also scored himself rolls in dark comedy Bad Sisters, and also joined the season five cast of Peaky Blinders to play Preacher’s son.
Up next for Daryl is thriller feature The Tutor, as well as a co-lead role in the television series The Woman in the Wall.
Voting is now open at ee.co.uk/BAFTA. The winner will be announced at the EE BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday 19 February 2023 at 19:00-21:00hrs on BBC One and iPlayer, from the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London.