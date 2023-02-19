BAFTA’s 2023: Emma Mackey Is This Year’s EE Rising Star

Gallery Meet the EE Rising Star Award nominees for 2023...

CREDIT: BAFTA

Currently starring in what could be the most iconic role ever, you might recognise Naomi as the actress playing Whitney Houston in the brand new biopic, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

The London born star has also landed leading rolls in Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut Pussy Island, as well as played Bonnie in the second series of the hit TV series The End of the F * * * ing World.

And if you’re partial to a lightsaber or two, you’ll also recognise Naomi from her role as ‘Jannah’ in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.