Phoebe Dynevor’s Erotic Thriller ‘Fair Play’ Is Coming To Netflix

Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor is starring in an erotic thriller, Fair Play, opposite Alden Ehrenreich (Oppenheimer, Solo: A Star Wars Story). The two play lovers who are pit against each other for an unexpected promotion at their cutthroat financial film (think Succession but sexier).

The film got a lot of buzz at both Sundance Film Festival and Toronto Film Festival and was reportedly sold to Netflix for a whopping $20 million. A trailer has just dropped. So if you’re simply burning (Bridgerton fans, IFYKYK) to find out more about Fair Play, we’ve got all the answers.

What is Fair Play about?

The movie follows the story of two co-workers-turned-secret-lovers who find their relationship rocked after they’re forced to compete against each other in the dog-eat-dog world of finance.

Young couple, Emily (Dynevor) and Luke (Ehrenreich), aren’t just ready to tie the knot – they’re also ready to share their relationship status with their colleagues. But when a sought-after job promotion is presented, their romance is tested in ways they never expected.

The official synopsis reads, 'Once supportive exchanges between lovers Emily and Luke begin to sour into something more sinister. As the power dynamics irrevocably shift in their relationship, the couple must face the true price of success and the unnerving limits of amibition.'

Alden Ehrenreich as Luke and Phoebe Dynevor as Emily in Fair Play. Photo: Netflix

Who is starring in Fair Play?

Of course we’ve got Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor starring as Emily and Oppenheimer’s Alden Ehrenreich as hunky Luke, but these two aren’t the only famous faces appearing.

Ray Donovan's Eddie Marsan, Mad Men's Rich Sommer, and Normal People's Sebastian De Souza also feature.

When can I watch Fair Play? Where can I watch Fair Play?

Fair Play will come out in cinemas for a limited release starting 29 September, and then arrive to Netflix one week later on 13 October. Not long to wait!

Where can I watch the trailer for Fair Play?