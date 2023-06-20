Celebs Go Dating: Is The 2023 Line-Up The Best Yet?

It's comforting to know that even celebrities - despite their fame and riches - are just as bad as us mere mortals when it comes to dating.

The only difference is, they can enlist the help of relationship experts Anna Williamson, Paul C Brunson and newbie Dr Tara to help them find the love of their life, whilst we have to stick to Bumble and Hinge.

The likes of TOWIE's Pete Wicks, Made in Chelsea's Sam Thompson and Miles Nazaire and The Pussycat Dolls' Melody Thornton have all appeared on Celebs Go Dating and graced the halls of the iconic dating agency (with varied success) and now it's the turn of six new celebs...

Celebs Go Dating line-up 2023

Adam Collard

First up it's two-time _Love Island_er Adam Collard, 27, who not having found success in either the 2018 nor the 2022 series despite coupling up with - and eventually dating - both Zara McDermott and Paige Thorne, is hoping to find love at the hands of Anna, Paul and Tara.

Vanessa Feltz

Usually the one dispensing the advice in her role as agony aunt, presenter Vanessa Feltz, 61, is roping in the likes of Anna, Paul and Tara to help her find a boyfriend following her high profile split from Phatz & Small singer Ben Ofoedu.

Vanessa's two daughters Allegra, 36, and Saskia, 33 - as well as her three grandchildren Zekey, nine, Neroli, seven, and AJ, three - are likely hoping she'll find someone nice on the show.

Lottie Moss

Having dated celebs like Brooklyn Beckham, The Vamps' Tristan Evans, rapper Milkavelli, Made in Chelsea's Sam Prince and Alex Mytton and Roman Kemp, model Lottie Moss, 25, - Kate Moss' younger sister - is a great addition to the 2023 Celebs Go Dating line-up.

Mark Francis Vandelli

Made in Chelsea's Mark Francis Vandelli, 33, has kept his previous relationships pretty close to his chest, but is now opening up and loving for love in front of the cameras.

Chloe Burrows

Next up is another _Love Island_er, Chloe Burrows - runner up of the 2021 series - who recently split from her co-star boyfriend Toby Aromolaran.

Prior to entering the Love Island villa, Chloe, 27, opened about being 'partial to married men' so we're hoping that the relationship experts can steer her clear of those!

Spuddz