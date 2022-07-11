Just A List Of All Adam Collard’s Worst Behaved Moments On Love Island Now He’s Back On The Show

Guys, it’s officially happening tonight on Love Island, season three 'bad boy' Adam Collard returns to the villa to spice things up. By ‘bad boy’, we of course mean bad man as he is, in fact, 26 years old - something everyone wants to know apparently since ‘Adam Collard age’ is a trending search term on Google. And by ‘spice things up’, we of course mean emotionally manipulate the women, because that’s basically what he was accused of doing for the entire third season.

Oh yes, from Kendall Rae-Knight to Rosie Williams to Zara McDermott, Adam bulldozed through the women’s hearts and quickly became resident gaslighter of Love Island 2018 - so much so Women’s Aid issued a warning about his behaviour. ‘There are clear warning signs in Adam’s behaviour,’ the domestic violence charity said at the time. ‘In a relationship, a partner questioning your memory of events, trivialising your thoughts or feelings, and turning things around to blame you can be part of pattern of gaslighting and emotional abuse.’

Now, the charity has spoken up once again. ‘In the 2018 series of Love Island, we saw Rosie rightly call out Adam for his unacceptable behaviour, which included gaslighting and emotional abuse,’ they said in a statement to Metro. ‘We hope that ITV recognise how serious this issue is and that it must be learned from, considering they have asked Adam to return to the show. Love Island is watched by many young people and we know what a huge influence it has. Producers must make sure there is support for contestants throughout, and intervene if relationships become unhealthy or abusive.’

Of course, one can hope that Adam has changed since being on Love Island. It has been four years - most of which time Adam has spent attempting to build a career in fitness influencing – so perhaps he’s learned a thing or two about healthy dating? ITV certainly have stronger duty of care policies these days - their protocols include comprehensive psychological support, detailed conversations with Islanders regarding the impact of participation on the show, a proactive aftercare package which extends support to all Islanders following their participation on the show and guidance and advice on taking on management after the show. A welfare team is also solely dedicated to the Islanders both during the show and after.

But judging by his promises upon entering the villa, he seems to still be all about the drama. ‘I think the villa needs spicing up and I’m the perfect man for the job,’ he said on his arrival. So, why is that actually kind of terrifying? Here’s a list of all the messiest, actually-quite-vile things Adam did while he was on Love Island before…

He ‘stole’ Kendall from Niall Kirkland in the first recoupling

Starting off with a bang, Adam immediately set his sights on the ever-so-sweet Kendall, who had originally coupled up with Niall. Choosing to ‘steal’ Kendall for his recoupling, the pair shared the first kiss of that series. Kendall had put it all on the line for Adam, but after the arrival of new bombshell Rosie, he started pulling away.

He dumped Kendall for being too ‘self-conscious’ and immediately went for Rosie

Deciding that Kendall gave him ‘the ick’, Adam went on to kiss Rosie while still leaving the door open with Kendall – and after she admitted she had real feelings for him, he told her he needed to ‘push her buttons’ to see whether she got jealous. Not that that mattered at all, as he still went on to pick Rosie during the recoupling leaving Kendall dumped from the Island.

After implying he and Rosie had sex in the villa, he accused her of being too ‘full on’ and left her in tears

Naturally, he started off hot and heavy with Rosie too, implying to viewers during a Beach Hut confessional that he and Rosie had sex despite the fact Rosie had publicly told people she would stay celibate – as a lawyer, she was worried having sex on reality TV would damage her career. Yet, Adam joked that he had a ‘really, really good sleep’ and woke up with a ‘spring’ in his step.

Within days, he decided Rosie had become too clingy, making a play for new friend Megan Barton-Hanson who went on to tell Rosie how he was talking about her and causing the beauty to break down.

He gaslit Rosie when she confronted him

Naturally, Rosie wasn’t having it – leading to the confrontation that Women’s Aid warned viewers about.

Then moved straight onto Zara – before letting her leave alone when she was dumped from the Islander

So, he chose a new victim: then 21-year-old Zara. Flirting with Zara in front of Rosie, after a few days pursuing Zara he told her he’d ‘caught feelings’ for her, but refused to leave with her when she was dumped from the Island.

While he promised Zara he would stay true regardless, he moved straight on to Daryelle in Casa Amor

Naturally, he had his fun in Casa Amor with Daryelle, but viewers had had enough – he was dumped from the Island and what did he do? Immediately went back to Zara, whom he then shared an eight-month relationship with on the outside.

Wondering how Zara reacted to his 2022 return? You wouldn’t be the only one – ‘Adam Collard Zara McDermott’ is currently trending as a search term on Google. But thanks to Zara’s current BF, Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, it’s all on TikTok.

And as for Rosie? She’s gone more subliminal with a few insta stories that say it all…