Casey O’Gorman’s ‘Hilarious’ Reason For Dumping Georgia Harrison Is Going Viral

Out of all the reasons we've heard for a break-up, this is truly an unusual one. On last night’s episode of Love Island All Stars, Casey O’Gormon, who originally appeared on season nine of Love Island, revealed the real reason he ended things with fellow islander Georgia Harrison (clue - this ghosting involves an actual ghost.)

Georgia, a contestant from series three of Love Island, and Casey had a secret romance back in September 2023, when the pair were pictured leaving the BOHA launch party together. Georgia seemed excited at the possibility of reuniting with Casey in the villa, but instead, he went on to pull Tom Clare's love interest, Molly Smith, for a chat.

After 24 hours of being reunited in the villa, Georgia and Casey finally sat down to address their breakup in a now viral clip, which has got the whole internet talking.

‘You know me, I’m not really that much of a spiritual person,’ Casey began. Georgia responded by insisting she had never pushed her beliefs on him, and acknowledged that other people in the villa enjoyed meditating with her. Casey then dropped the bombshell that he broke up with her because of a conversation they had while she was on a spiritual retreat, where Georgia claimed to see his dead grandad's ghost.

‘You mentioned my grandad and stuff like that, and it really, like, threw me off. You started to say that you saw my dead grandad and that he wishes me well. And I was like, this is just way too much for him,’ he said.

Georgia replied ‘No, I was saying that when I was meditating, I got an experience where I felt I was sensing things from the other side and that people are still around. I was just feeling really connected...I was feeling really guided, and I wanted to share that with you and obviously maybe I shouldn’t have.’

After the conversation, Georgia and Casey hugged and decided to be friends. But, like the rest of the internet, we're still processing what actually went down between the pair. He ghosted her... because of a ghost? We've heard it all now.

Naturally, many social media users were quick to point out the irony of this. ‘At least if Casey ghosts Georgia H she’ll see him in her meditation sessions #LoveIsland,’ one user wrote on X. Another commented 'Casey ghosting Georgia because of an ACTUAL ghost is TOP TIER #LoveIsland.’

Casey first shot to fame on the winter series of Love Island last year, where he was involved in a love triangle with Rosie Seabrook and Claudia Fogarty. After being dumped from the villa with Rosie, Casey moved in with his co-star Tom Clare, who is also back in the villa this season. Couple dramas aside, fans can't get enough of Casey and Tom's bromance. One user, on watching their reunion on Tuesday's episode, wrote on X '"We met like a year ago today" tom and casey are so boyfriends i can’t it’s so sweet.' Another said 'Tom hasn’t smiled this hard till casey walked in, that’s his MAN fr.'

And as for any more ghostly goings on in the villa? We will leave that one to Georgia - watch this space.