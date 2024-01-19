Who Is Callum Turner, Dua Lipa’s Rumoured New Boyfriend?

We may still be in January, but we’re calling it: Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are officially the hottest couple of 2024. Not only are both of them ridiculously good-looking, but between the two of them, they’re a triple threat.

Now Dua Lipa has obviously been on our radar for quite a while now, essentially ever since she released her debut album in 2017, but Callum is a newer face to many. In reality however, Callum Turner has been on our screens since 2011, he's just an incredibly private person when it comes to the showbiz stuff (he doesn't even have Instagram).

So, as he hits headlines for his latest TV and film roles and of course his relationship with Dua, we've done a big deep dive on the actor, and here’s everything you need to know about Callum Turner.

Who is Callum Turner?

Callum Turner is a British actor and former model from Hammersmith, London.

Callum Turner ©Getty

What TV shows has Callum Turner been in?

Glue

Essentially an even darker Skins, Glue sees Callum play Eli Bray, the brother of murder victim Caleb Bray, played by Tommy Knight.

The Capture

Callum’s role as Lance Corporal Shaun Emery in series one of The Capture – a series about digital snooping and the world of online espionage - saw him nominated for a BAFTA for Best Actor.

Masters of the Air

Masters of the Air is a war drama TV series on Apple TV which follows the actions of the 100th Bomb Group, an American B-17 Flying Fortress unit in the Eighth Air Force during WW2. Callum stars as Major John Egan alongside Austin Butler as Major Gale Cleven and Barry Keoghan as Lt. Curtis Biddick.

What movies has Callum Turner been in?

Queen and Country

This 2014 drama film is a sequel the 1987 film Hope and Glory and sees Callum play the lead role of Bill Rohan, a sergeant during the Korean War.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

In this follow-up to Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, Callym plays New Scamander’s older brother Theseus who works in the Auror Office.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Callum reprised his role alongside Eddie Redmayne for the third Fantastic Beasts film.

Emma

In the Anya Taylor Joy-led remake Callum plays Frank Churchill, who’s essentially a bit of a scoundrel as Jane Austen would put it.

The Boys in the Boat

Directed by George Clooney, The Boys in the Boat tells the story of the University of Washington rowing team who overcame adversity to win a Gold medal at the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin. Callum plays rower Joe Rantz alongside Joel Edgerton as coach Al Ulbrickson Sr.

©Warner Bros

What is Callum Turner’s net worth?

Thanks to his prolific acting career, Callum is reportedly worth around £3million.

Is Callum Turner dating Dua Lipa?

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa were first linked in early January, when Dua supported Callum at the premiere afterparty of his new series Masters of the Air. More recently the pair have spotted kissing in LA after going on a date night to eat sushi.

Callum Turner and Vanessa Kirby dated for four years after meeting on the set of Queen and Country in 2014. The pair kept things private at first, but revealed that they were dating after Vanessa was linked to her Mission Impossible co-star Tom Cruise in 2017.

The pair eventually split in early 2020 after gradually growing apart due to their hectic schedules.

In 2020 pictures emerged of Callum Turner and his co-star Shailene Woodley looking cosy at the wrap party for their film The Last Letter from Your Lover. The pair never confirmed or denied anything however, and at the time Shailene was dating Australian rugby star Ben Volavola.

Does Callum Turner have any siblings?

Look, we get it. Essentially you’re trying to work out if Callum Turner has a brother that you can date, now that he’s off the market.

Sadly it doesn’t look like Callum has any siblings, although the actor is notoriously private. All we really know about his childhood is that he was born in London and grew up on a Chelsea estate.

How tall is Callum Turner?

Callum is 6ft 2. That’s probably why his career started off as a Burberry model. That and his good looks obviously.

How old is Callum Turner?

Born 15 February 1990, Callum is 33 years old.

Where is Callum Turner from?

Callum is a Londoner, born in Hammersmith and raised in Chelsea.

Does Callum Turner have Instagram?

Sadly no, but there are a scarily large number of fan pages for him on Instagram.