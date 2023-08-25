Where Are The Skins Cast Now?

CREDIT: E4/ Getty

Jack O'Connell is one of the biggest stars to come out of the show. He played James Cook ('Cook') and became one of the biggest heartthrobs of the series. Jack went on to star in This is England, Dive, Godless, Unbroken, Trial by Fire and The North Water. After years after he faced time in jail, he was spotted by Angelina Jolie who cast him in her film Unbroken and turned his career around. He's dated co-star Kaya in the past as well as Tulisa from N-Dubz and Cara Delevingne! As for who he's dating now, we're not too sure.