Where Are The Skins Cast Now?

For years, Skins gave British parents every reason to worry about what their kids are up to. In the seven series of the iconic teen drama, we were introduced to a whole range of actors, characters and storylines split across three generations.
It was a show that tackled difficult themes, complicated relationships and a lot of sex and drugs. But the Bristol-based drama also birthed more than a few global stars – with Dev Patel, Daniel Kaluuya and Nicholas Hoult just a few Skins alumnae you may have heard of...
During its run between 2007 and 2013, Skins was nothing short of a cultural phenomenon. Now that it's been ten years since the final series aired, we wondered what the cast are up to now. Here's everything we found out.
The cast of Skins – where are they now?
First generation Skins
Nicholas Hoult
Nicholas Hoult first found fame as a child actor when he starred alongside Hugh Grant as Marcus in About A Boy. When he was 17, he was cast as the lead role in the brand new E4 teen drama Skins, where he played Tony Stonem. Since then, aside from dating Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas has continued to make a name for himself in the acting world. He's starred in X Men, The Menu, Renfield and in 2024 he'll be one of the voice actors in Garfield. He's also a father of two! How times change...
Mike Bailey
Mike Bailey, who played Tony's best friend sid in the first generation of Skins, is hard to track down these days. However, we do know he left acting altogether and now works as a secondary school teacher (which is pupils make the most of with secret photos of him on TikTok). Speaking to Radio Times in 2017, he said: ‘I kind of thought “what the f*** am I doing with my life?” and ended up getting in a conversation with the wife a couple of years ago and decided that those who can’t act teach.' So Sid is now a 35-year-old married teacher! Who knew.
April Pearson
Bristol born and bred April Pearson played Michelle in Skins – though her actual acting debut was on Casualty when she was just nine. Post the E4 series, she's starred in a number of horror films and has done some stage acting too. She's been married since 2017 and has one son called Woody (she shares lots of cute pictures of him on Instagram if you want to know more).
Hannah Murray
Hannah Murray played Cassie in Skins and her character had to deal with some of the heaviest themes in the series, including an ongoing battle with an eating disorder. She appeared in seasons one, two and seven of the show. Since Skins, Hannah has appeared as Gillie in the hit HBO show Game of Thrones.
Joe Dempsie
We've got a bit of a Skins to Game of Thrones pipeline forming here. Maybe it's all the traumatic storylines! Joe Dempsie played Chris in the E4 show and was sadly killed off in series two episode nine of a brain haemorrhage and the gang attend his funeral in the final episode. Since Skins, Joe has starred in Heartlands, This is England '86, Born and Bred, Dr Who and The Fades. He's also involved in a lot of charity work and has a daughter with former co-star (and onscreen partner!) Larissa Wilson.
Larissa Wilson
As you've just found out, Jal from Skins aka Larissa Wilson now has a daughter with co-star Joe Dempsie. She hasn't done an awful lot of acting since the show, but has appeared in The Sparticle Mystery and The Town on TV as well as a BBC Sounds show called Murmurs. According to her insta bio, she's 'a proud neek', 'a creative' and 'your favourite mum who is single'.
Mitch Hewer
Mitch Hewer played Maxxie Oliver on the show. While on Skins, he was on the cover of the gay magazine Attitude as part of the "gays on TV" feature. Since then, he's starred in Britannia High as Danny Miller and most recently appeared on BBC's Casualty. Mitch now has a daughter named Aria Isabella.
Dev Patel
Recognise this guy? That's right, Dev Patel first found fame as a cast member of Skins. His career has skyrocketed since his days of playing Anwar Kharral on the show in 2007. Just one year later, he was cast in his breakthrough role of Jamal Malik in Slumdog Millionaire, which earned him a Best Actor BAFTA nomination. Sine then, he's starred in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Chappie, The Newsroom, Hotel Mumbai, The Personal History of David Copperfield, Modern Love and The Green Knight. He is currently dating his Hotel Mumbai co-star Tilda Cobham-Hervey and the pair live in her hometown of Adelaide in Australia.
Kaya Scodelario
Kaya Scodelario only appeared as Tony's younger sister in the first series of Skins, it wasn't until the 'second generation' cast that she really came into her own. But by then, Kaya who plays Effy, became the ultimate Skins 'it' girl. Since then, she's been in Wuthering Heights, Pirates of the Caribbean and Netflix's Spinning Out. She is married to the actor Benjamin Walker and the couple have two children together.
Daniel Kaluuya
Another unbelievably famous actor to rise through the Skins ranks. Daniel Kaluuya was part of the original line up as Posh Kenneth and starred in the first two series. He also co-wrote some of the episodes! Nowadays, Daniel is an Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe winning actor with roles in Black Mirror, Get Out, Nope and Black Panther under his belt. Apparently he's been quietly dating Amandla Crichlow for years, but the actor keeps his personal life as private as possible.
Second generation Skins
Lisa Backwell
Lisa Backwell was part of the second generation Skins cast and played Pandora Moon, Effy's naive best friend. These days you can find Lisa on Instagram where she shares photos of plants and the great outdoors, much like Pandora might have!
Jack O'Connell
Jack O'Connell is one of the biggest stars to come out of the show. He played James Cook ('Cook') and became one of the biggest heartthrobs of the series. Jack went on to star in This is England, Dive, Godless, Unbroken, Trial by Fire and The North Water. After years after he faced time in jail, he was spotted by Angelina Jolie who cast him in her film Unbroken and turned his career around. He's dated co-star Kaya in the past as well as Tulisa from N-Dubz and Cara Delevingne! As for who he's dating now, we're not too sure.
Luke Pasqualino
Luke Pasqualino was the other Skins poster boy who broke hearts around the world. He played Freddie on the show and has since been in The Musketeers, Our Girl, Shadow and Bone and has appeared in Casualty and Miranda too. He has been with girlfriend Leah Aschettino since 2019.
Kathryn and Meghan Prescott
The Skins twins Emily and Katie Fitch were played by real life twins Kathryn and Meghan Prescott. Surprisingly, the sisters and co-stars are not that close in real life. Kathyrn once siad, 'we're not very close twins – we went to separate schools and never wanted to do the twin thing in our careers, but Skins was too good an opportunity to miss'. In September 2021, the sisters made the news when Kathryn was struck by a truck in Brooklyn and suffered serious injuries. She was hospitalised at the time but in January 2022, told her Instagram followers she was doing much better.
Lily Loveless
Lily Loveless played Naomi Campbell in Skins, the outspoken political activist who was confused about her sexual identity. She has appeared in a few other shows since, including The Fades, The Sarah Jane Adventures and Good Cop.
Third generation Skins
Dakota Blue Richards
Now that we've reached the third and final generation of the cast, we introduce you to Franky Fitzgerald – who was played by Dakota Blue Richards. Dakota first found fame in The Golden Compass, which she acted in when she was 13 years old. Since 2010, she has supported Action for Children which helps young people in the UK overcome injustice and deprivation.
Jessica Sula
Jessica Sula played Grace Blood in the third generation of Skins. She is of Afro-Trinidadian and Chinese ancestry and grew up in Swansea. Post Skins, Jessica has appeared in Love and Marriage, Big Fork, Panic, and Recovery Road alongside her co-star Sebastian de Souza.
Sebastian de Souza
Sebastian de Souza is an English actor who played Matty Levan on the show. Since then, he's been in Medici: Masters of Florence and The Great. Now he goes on tour with his band and sings songs from musicals. His show 'Sebastian de Souza: The Great American Songbook' went on tour last year.
Sean Teale
Sean Teale joined the cast of Skins in 2011 and played Nick Levan. He is also well known for his role as Prince Condé in Reign and appeared in the Fox sci-fi drama The Gifted and Rosaline. He's also about to star alongside Brooke Shields in the Netflix original Mother of the Bride, so keep your eyes peeled. As for his personal life, he seems to enjoy going on hot holidays with his friends (and you can find out more about that over on his Instagram).