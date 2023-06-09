Everything You Need To Know About Top Boy Newcomer Barry Keoghan

As the final season of Top Boy launches on Netflix, there are also some new characters joining the fold. Oscar-nominee Barry Keoghan has already made a big splash in an array of projects, and is set to star in Top Boy's upcoming season playing Jonny. The final season promises to 'decide who can reign as Top Boy of Summerhouse.' Will it be Jonny? Only time will tell...

So, who is Barry Keoghan? What other projects has he starred in? Here's the answer to all your burning questions about Top Boy's new cast member.

Who is Barry Keoghan?

Barry Keoghan is an Irish actor who was born in Dublin, Ireland. The actor had a tough upbringing and moved between different foster homes. Barry started his acting career in 2011 by answering a casting notice in a shop window.

How old is Barry Keoghan?

Barry's birthday is 18 October 1992, making him 30 years old.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Barry Keoghan attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Who does Barry Keoghan play in Top Boy?

Barry plays Jonny in the hit Netflix crime drama. Whilst specific details surrounding his character have been kept under wraps, Netflix have provided some intel.

The synopsis for his character reads, 'A sly, menacing member of an Irish gang’s empire who hands out ultimatums and whose actions back his words.' Jonny's partner in crime Tadhg is played by fellow Irish actor Brian Gleeson.

The pair join regular cast members Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson, Simbi Ajikawo, Jasmine Jobson, Saffron Hocking and Araloyin Oshunremi in the show.

Writer and creator Ronan Bennett told The Independent that he had already been writing an Irish character into the show when Keoghan came calling.

He told the publication, 'Sometimes you can’t believe your luck. I was writing an Irish part for the final season of Top Boy when Barry Keoghan got in touch to say he was a huge fan of the show and could he be in it.'

Roman continued, 'I know Barry knocks on doors when there’s a project he is passionate about, and I was only too happy to open this one. Barry brings intensity and authenticity to everything he does and we were delighted when he came on board.'

What films has Barry Keoghan starred in?

Barry is no stranger to the small or big screen. His breakout came in 2017 when he appeared in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk and Yorgos Lanthimos' The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

In 2019 he was nominated for theBAFTA Rising Star Award, and appeared in the 2019 mini-series Chernobyl the same year. Viewers might also recognise him from featuring in Eternals and The Batman.

Barry's biggest career accolade to date came this year after he was nominated for an Oscar for his role in the 2022 film The Banshees of Inisherin.

Although he didn't take home the Academy Award, he did win the 2023 BAFTA for ‘Best Supporting Actor’ for the film. Accepting his gong, Keoghan was overcome with emotion and thanked his family, the cast, crew and 'the kids from the area that I came from who are dreaming to be something,' in a deeply poignant tribute.

When does Top Boy season 3 air on Netflix ?

The Netflix drama is set to return for a third and final season on 7 September 2023.

What time does Top Boy season 3 come out?