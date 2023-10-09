Big Brother 2023: Who Is Hallie?

Big Brother has finally returned to our screens - and the third contestant to enter the brand new house was Hallie.

The youngest contestant to enter the house, Hallie admitted that she didn't grow up loving the reality show. In fact, she wasn't even alive when it first aired.

She shared, 'I feel like Big Brother is the biggest social experiment and I want to be a part of it. It's about getting my face out there and just having fun, enjoying life. I'm only 18 so I didn't grow up watching it but as I got older, I would watch it on YouTube and stuff, so I've been a fan.'

On what she's most looking forward to in the iconic house, Hallie said she couldn't wait for 'the tasks and all the different personalities. I imagine it's all extroverted people.'

Hallie entering the Big Brother House. Credit: ITV

She might have only just graced our screens, but Hallie already has quite the following - with many BB fans already branding themselves Team Hallie.

On fan took to social media, writing 'Hallie seems so lovely, so fun and fiery as well as beautiful.' Another agreed, adding 'Maybe our next winner?'

So, here's everything to know about this year's youngest housemate...

Who is Big Brother's Hallie?

Hallie was the third contestant to enter the brand-new Big Brother house.

When asked how her friends and family would describe her, she said 'I'm a bit of a diva and I speak my mind, but I'm also a lovely person. I'm a girl's girl, for sure.'

But don't expect this housemate to bite her tongue. Admitting that her mouth could get her into trouble, Hallie said 'I'm quite opinionated, I like speaking my mind and not many people like that. I'm quite real.'

And there could be some clashes coming up - with Hallie saying she's most likely to be nominated by her fellow housemates from 'being lazy and having an opinion.'

How old is Big Brother's Hallie?

At just 18 years old, Hallie is the show's youngest contestant after 21-year-old butcher Tom.

But while she's young, she insists she's not your average teen. When talking to one of her fellow housemates, Hallie insisted she was very 'mature, resilient, and empowering' for her age.

And the star won't tolerate being treated like the baby of the house. In her video, she teased, 'If I feel like I'm being talked to like a child, I really won't like it.'

Where is Big Brother's Hallie from?

The housemate comes from South London.

What job does Big Brother's Hallie do?

When she's not busy being a BB housemate, Hallie works as a youth worker.

What has Hallie said about Big Brother?

If the teen wins the prize money, she's already planned out how to spend it. 'I'd give my mum a couple of grand just to say thank you for everything she's done for me, and to give her flowers,' she revealed.

And on her dream housemate? 'Alison Hammond. She is just so hilarious.'