It’s been five years since Big Brother hit our screens – and the time is almost here for the series to make its highly anticipated comeback...

The show ended its long-running stint five years ago, with fans going wild after it was revealed earlier this year that the show would be returning. And with the iconic house set to open its doors on October 8th, viewers are thrilled to see what the reboot will bring.

A tried and true social experiment, there’ll be a few new updates to the show’s format (including two brand new hosts.) However, the series also promises to ‘get back to basics’ by ‘interfering less’ and including ‘fewer challenges.’ We can't wait.

And one of the fresh updates coming to BB 2023 includes a brand new, accessible house for the string of contestants hoping to secure their way into Big Brother history...

Where is Big Brother filmed?

According to a new report, the series will be shifting away from its previous spot at Elstree Studios.

Instead, it’s reportedly set to be filmed at Garden Studios, a newly-built studio space in North West London.

The space is said to boast ‘versatile staging,’ and ‘in-house virtual production studio,’ and the ‘latest production technologies.’

A source said, ‘Garden Studios is the ideal location for filming the new Big Brother series. Not only is it London-based, but it’s only been open for a year and promises the highest standard of production and also a commitment to sustainability.’

‘Elstree Studios became famous for Big Brother and its live studio audience and bosses are hoping Garden Studios will grow to be as loved as the show’s first iconic home.’

Details on the new house are still being kept on the downlow – but drone photos of the set have given away some secrets, revealing a hot tub in the garden.

What happened to the old Big Brother house?

BB fans, we've got some sad news... The original Big Brother house was actually demolished after the final series.

In February 2019, former BB presenter Emma Willis expressed her sadness over the iconic house coming to an end. Sharing a snap of a building site on Instagram, she spoke about the demolition of the house, writing ‘Sad times listening to this going on outside my dressing room this weekend… RIP BB house.’

The original show proved a hit with fans, who used to turn up to the iconic house in the hopes of catching a glimpse of housemates.

In fact, Celebrity Big Brother’s live eviction fell into chaos back in 2018 after two pranksters broke into the house. The terrified housemates – including Ashley James and Courtney Act – were left begging for help after noticing the intruders in the garden.

After the shutters were brought down on the house to stop the intruders gaining access, Emma later confirmed to worried viewers that all contestants were safe – saying ‘everybody’s fine. They didn’t get into the house.’

It wasn’t the only time that BB bosses faced security fears, with one previous stint in 2001 seeing two teenage boys scale the perimeter fences, razor wire, security guards and patrol dogs to break their way into the compound.

With privacy a top priority with the show’s revival, it’s said the new house will feature extra high walls around the garden. Upping the security, the hopes are that no one from the outside world will be able to find their way into the house – also keeping in line with their policy of no contact with the outside world during filming.

Will there be a live audience for Big Brother?

Yes – and you can register for tickets now if you fancy sitting in the audience yourself!

When is Big Brother coming back?